Most Watched BTS' V videos on YouTube

The first place goes to SIngularity with 192 million views on YouTube

Singularity

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Winter Bear is in second place with over 118 million views

Winter Bear

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

This OST from Itaewon Class stays in the top 3 with over 101 million views

 Sweet Night

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

His latest song Love Me Again takes 4th place with over 79 million views

Love Me Again

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Snow Flower

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Ranking in the top 5, Snow Flowers has over 75 million views

Another OST from Our Beloved Summer takes 6th spot and has over 70 million views

Christamas Tree

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

His latest single has over 46 million taking the 7th place

Rainy Days

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Slow dancing takes 8th spot with over 42 million fans

Slow Dancing

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

In the 9th place, we have a heartfelt track by V which has over 13 million views

 For Us

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

And last but not least we have Blue by V which has over 10 million views

Blue

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

