Most Watched BTS' V videos on YouTube
The first place goes to SIngularity with 192 million views on YouTube
Singularity
Winter Bear is in second place with over 118 million views
Winter Bear
This OST from Itaewon Class stays in the top 3 with over 101 million views
Sweet Night
His latest song Love Me Again takes 4th place with over 79 million views
Love Me Again
Snow Flower
Ranking in the top 5, Snow Flowers has over 75 million views
Another OST from Our Beloved Summer takes 6th spot and has over 70 million views
Christamas Tree
His latest single has over 46 million taking the 7th place
Rainy Days
Slow dancing takes 8th spot with over 42 million fans
Slow Dancing
In the 9th place, we have a heartfelt track by V which has over 13 million views
For Us
And last but not least we have Blue by V which has over 10 million views
Blue
