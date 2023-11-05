Heading 3
NOVEMBER 05, 2023
Most watched Friends episodes
In this uproarious episode, the gang discovers that Chandler and Monica are secretly dating, leading to unforgettable comedic moments and one of the show's most iconic lines: "They don't know that we know they know we know."
The One Where Everybody Finds Out (Season 5, Episode 14)
Chaos unfolds as the gang struggles to get dressed and make it to Ross's work event on time, showcasing their quirks and idiosyncrasies
The One Where No One's Ready (Season 3, Episode 2)
The gang competes in a trivia quiz about each other, with high stakes and comedic results, making it one of the most beloved episodes
The One with the Embryos (Season 4, Episode 12)
Thanksgiving at the Geller residence leads to a series of hilarious revelations and misunderstandings as the gang uncovers the secrets they've been keeping from one another
The One Where Ross Got High (Season 6, Episode 9)
The emotional series finale marked the end of an era, as fans bid farewell to their beloved characters, celebrating the growth of their friendships and love lives
The Last One (Season 10, Episode 17 & 18)
A classic Thanksgiving-themed episode, filled with humorous mishaps and competitive games as the group of friends comes together for the holiday, creating memorable and comedic moments
The One with the Football (Season 3, Episode 9)
A sentimental favorite, this episode showcases the iconic "prom video" and plays a pivotal role in the evolving relationship between Ross and Rachel
The One with the Prom Video (Season 2, Episode 14)
In this Thanksgiving episode, Brad Pitt does a cameo as Will, a former classmate of Ross and Monica, leading to hilarious revelations about their past
The One with the Rumor (Season 8, Episode 9)
A comical yet relatable episode where Ross experiences a meltdown when someone eats his Thanksgiving leftover sandwich at work
The One with Ross's Sandwich (Season 5, Episode 9)
Set in London, this two-part episode sees Ross getting married to Emily, but it's remembered for the hilarity that ensues, especially when the gang explores the British capital
The One with Ross's Wedding (Season 4, Episode 23 & 24)
During a citywide blackout, the gang shares confessions and moments of bonding in the candlelight, emphasizing the essence of their friendship
The One with the Blackout (Season 1, Episode 7)
This episode marks a significant turning point in Ross and Rachel's relationship as they decide to take a break, leading to a series of dramatic and humorous events
The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break (Season 3, Episode 15)
