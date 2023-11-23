Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 23, 2023
Most watched Indian webshows of all time
Shahid Kapoor's debut web show Farzi tops the chart with 37 million viewership and became the most watched Indian series of all time
Farzi
Ajay Devgn's OTT debut marked 35 million viewership and enjoying the second spot in the list
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
The second installment of Mirzapur draw a traction of 32 million views and raked over the third spot
Mirzapur S2
Another Prime Video show made to the Top 10 list with 29.6 million views
Panchayat 2
The second season of Criminal Justice manages to take on the fifth spot with 29.1 million views
Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors
Aditya Roy Kapur’s much-appreciated The Night Manager is enjoying at number sixth with 27.2 million views
The Night Manager
The second installment of The Family Man made to the all-time Top 10 list with 26.3 million views
The Family Man S2
Bhuvan Bam's webshow, Taaza Khabar made a viewership of 23.5 million and takes on the eighth spot
Taaza Khabar
The Great Indian Murder
Another Disney Plus Hotstar show is enjoying the ninth spot with 23.0 million views
The Hansal Mehta directorial show is resting on the tenth position with 22.7 million views
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
The data has been taken from Ormax Media Report
