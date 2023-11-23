Heading 3

Entertainment

November 23, 2023

Most watched Indian webshows of all time

Shahid Kapoor's debut web show Farzi tops the chart with 37 million viewership and became the most watched Indian series of all time 

Farzi 

Ajay Devgn's OTT debut marked 35 million viewership and enjoying the second spot in the list

 Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

The second installment of Mirzapur draw a traction of 32 million views and raked over the third spot

 Mirzapur S2

Another Prime Video show made to the Top 10 list with 29.6 million views

Panchayat 2

The second season of Criminal Justice manages to take on the fifth spot with 29.1 million views

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

Aditya Roy Kapur’s much-appreciated The Night Manager is enjoying at number sixth with 27.2 million views

The Night Manager 

The second installment of The Family Man made to the all-time Top 10 list with 26.3 million views

The Family Man S2

Bhuvan Bam's webshow, Taaza Khabar made a viewership of 23.5 million and takes on the eighth spot

 Taaza Khabar

 The Great Indian Murder

Another Disney Plus Hotstar show is enjoying the ninth spot with 23.0 million views

The Hansal Mehta directorial show is resting on the tenth position with 22.7 million views

 Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

The data has been taken from Ormax Media Report

Source

