Most watched K-dramas around the world
A dystopian thriller about contestants playing deadly children's games for a chance to win a life-changing prize
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A legal drama about a brilliant autistic lawyer who navigates the challenges of the legal profession
Image: ENA
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
A romantic comedy about a food researcher who goes on a blind date with her company's CEO, unaware of his true identity
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
A romantic comedy about a dentist who moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a handyman
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
A zombie thriller about a group of high school students who must fight for their survival after a zombie virus breaks out at their school
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
A dark comedy about a mafia consigliere who returns to Korea to retrieve a hidden fortune and gets involved in a fight for justice
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A historical horror drama about a crown prince who investigates a mysterious plague that is turning people into zombies
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
A romantic comedy about a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric healthcare worker who falls in love
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
Click Here
A romantic fantasy drama about a goblin who needs to find a human bride to end his immortal life and a grim reaper who is trying to find his own lost memories
Image: tvN
Goblin