Pujya Doss

 October 26, 2023

Entertainment

Most watched K-dramas around the world

A dystopian thriller about contestants playing deadly children's games for a chance to win a life-changing prize

Image: Netflix

Squid Game

A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

A legal drama about a brilliant autistic lawyer who navigates the challenges of the legal profession

Image: ENA

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

A romantic comedy about a food researcher who goes on a blind date with her company's CEO, unaware of his true identity

Image: SBS

 Business Proposal

A romantic comedy about a dentist who moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a handyman

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

A zombie thriller about a group of high school students who must fight for their survival after a zombie virus breaks out at their school

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

A dark comedy about a mafia consigliere who returns to Korea to retrieve a hidden fortune and gets involved in a fight for justice

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

A historical horror drama about a crown prince who investigates a mysterious plague that is turning people into zombies

Image: Netflix

Kingdom 

A romantic comedy about a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric healthcare worker who falls in love 

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN

A romantic fantasy drama about a goblin who needs to find a human bride to end his immortal life and a grim reaper who is trying to find his own lost memories

Image: tvN

Goblin

