Akshat Sundrani
MAR 23, 2022
Mother-daughter duo: Ananya & Bhavana
Giving goals since 1998
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Ananya Panday was born to Bhavana and Chunky Panday. Since 1998, the pair has been setting huge mother-daughter goals
Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey are a stylish mother-daughter duo who never fail to turn heads
Image: Shivam Gupta
Stylish duo
The mother-daughter duo share a strong bond and often take vacations together
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Travel Partners
Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey often hop in casual style and leave people awestruck
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Casual style
Here's an adorable throwback picture of the two that would brighten anyone's day
Throwback picture
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram.
Ananya and Bhavana are the definition of the adage "Like mother, like daughter."
Like mother-like daughter
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Ananya made her runway debut at the 2019 Lakme Fashion Week. Ananya’s act was choreographed by fashion choreographer Lubna Adams. Surprisingly, Bhavna Pandey’s first ramp walk was choreographed by the same person
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
Their first ramp walk
Bhavana has always been a major pillar of support for Ananya and has always respected her decisions
Support system
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
