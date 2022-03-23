 Entertainment

 Akshat Sundrani

MAR 23, 2022

Mother-daughter duo: Ananya & Bhavana

Giving goals since 1998

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Ananya Panday was born to Bhavana and Chunky Panday. Since 1998, the pair has been setting huge mother-daughter goals

Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey are a stylish mother-daughter duo who never fail to turn heads

Image: Shivam Gupta

Stylish duo

The mother-daughter duo share a strong bond and often take vacations together

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Travel Partners

Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey often hop in casual style and leave people awestruck

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Casual style

Here's an adorable throwback picture of the two that would brighten anyone's day

Throwback picture

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram.

Ananya and Bhavana are the definition of the adage "Like mother, like daughter."

Like mother-like daughter

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Ananya made her runway debut at the 2019 Lakme Fashion Week. Ananya’s act was choreographed by fashion choreographer Lubna Adams. Surprisingly, Bhavna Pandey’s first ramp walk was choreographed by the same person

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Their first ramp walk

Bhavana has always been a major pillar of support for Ananya and has always respected her decisions

Support system

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram

