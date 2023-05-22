mAY 22, 2023

Heading 3

Mother-Daughter duo of the industry

Bhavna Pandey and Ananya Panday are a mother-daughter duo who are known for their stylish fashion choices and frequent appearances in the entertainment industry

Bhavna-Ananya

Image- Bhavna Pandey’s Instagram

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are a mother-daughter duo from the Kapoor family, who are prominent figures in the Indian film industry

Maheep-Shanaya

Image- Gauri Khan’s Instagram

Gauri and Suhana share a close bond and often support each other's endeavours

Gauri-Suhana

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Amrita Singh is an accomplished actress who has worked in various Hindi films, establishing herself as a versatile performer and Sara Ali Khan is following in her footsteps and has gained popularity as an actress in a short span of time

Amrita-Sara

Image- Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

Aishwarya and Aaradhya often make public appearances together, and their bond is evident in the love and affection they share

Aishwarya-Aaradhya

Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Poonam Sinha, also known as Poonam Sinha Kapoor, is a former actress and social activist and Sonakshi has appeared in numerous commercially successful films and has garnered a significant fan following

Poonam-Sonakshi

Image- Neena Gupta’s Instagram

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are a mother-daughter duo who have made significant contributions to the world of art and fashion

Neena-Masaba

Image- Soni Razdan’s Instagram

Soni and Alia share a close bond and have often expressed their support and admiration for each other's work and share adorable pictures on social media quite often

Soni-Alia

Image- Alaya F’s Instagram

Both mother and daughter always dress to impress as their outfits are fashionable and trendy

Pooja-Alaya

Video- Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

This stunning duo, with a strong Bollywood lineage, is frequently seen gracing the pages of glossy jewellery magazines

Neetu-Riddhima

