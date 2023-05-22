mAY 22, 2023

Bhavna Pandey and Ananya Panday are a mother-daughter duo who are known for their stylish fashion choices and frequent appearances in the entertainment industry
Bhavna-Ananya
Image- Bhavna Pandey’s Instagram
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are a mother-daughter duo from the Kapoor family, who are prominent figures in the Indian film industry
Maheep-Shanaya
Image- Gauri Khan’s Instagram
Gauri and Suhana share a close bond and often support each other's endeavours
Gauri-Suhana
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Amrita Singh is an accomplished actress who has worked in various Hindi films, establishing herself as a versatile performer and Sara Ali Khan is following in her footsteps and has gained popularity as an actress in a short span of time
Amrita-Sara
Image- Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
Aishwarya and Aaradhya often make public appearances together, and their bond is evident in the love and affection they share
Aishwarya-Aaradhya
Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Poonam Sinha, also known as Poonam Sinha Kapoor, is a former actress and social activist and Sonakshi has appeared in numerous commercially successful films and has garnered a significant fan following
Poonam-Sonakshi
Image- Neena Gupta’s Instagram
Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are a mother-daughter duo who have made significant contributions to the world of art and fashion
Neena-Masaba
Image- Soni Razdan’s Instagram
Soni and Alia share a close bond and have often expressed their support and admiration for each other's work and share adorable pictures on social media quite often
Soni-Alia
Image- Alaya F’s Instagram
Both mother and daughter always dress to impress as their outfits are fashionable and trendy
Pooja-Alaya
Video- Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
This stunning duo, with a strong Bollywood lineage, is frequently seen gracing the pages of glossy jewellery magazines