Alia Bhatt is undeniably a proud mother's daughter. She has a wonderful relationship with her mother, Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt is a loving daughter who prioritises her mother's happiness over anything else!
Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Maheep Kapoor, shares a beautiful bond. As Shanaya puts it, 'She is not a regular mom, she is a cool mom' expressing her love
Kiara Advani, Genevieve Advani's daughter, is similar to her mother. On Mother's Day, as Kiara said, "There is nothing your mama can’t fix"
The mother of two incredibly gifted stars, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is Indian veteran actress Babita. The Kapoor family's mother-daughter trio has an unbreakable relationship
Shivangi Kolhapure, an Indian actress, is the mother of the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor totally resembles her mother
Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actress Amrita Singh. She has the closest relationship with her mother. The mother-daughter duo lives together and share an inseparable bond
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of actress Neetu Kapoor. When Riddhima was studying overseas and Neetu paid her a visit, she organised a surprise for her mother, and this is Neetu's favourite memory
The legendary actress Sharmila Tagore is the mother of Soha Ali Khan. The mother-daughter duo looks adorable
Poonam Sinha is the mother of actress Sonakshi Sinha. She has a close relationship with her mother and prefers to live with her even after buying a home
Bhavana Pandey shares a friend like relationship with her daughter Ananya Panday. Here, Bhavana is seen striking a pose with her daughters as she captions it as, 'Me and my cuties’