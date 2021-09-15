Neetu Singh is a talented actress who has contributed to Indian cinema with many hits. She married the charismatic Rishi Kapoor and their son,Ranbir, is now one of the finest actors of our generation
NEETU SINGH AND RANBIR KAPOOR
Ranbir has starred in numerous excellent films. in the action comedy, Besharam
Jaya Bachchan is one of the most well-known figures in Hindi film history. She is married to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. She raised her son Abhishek Bachchan to be a person of high moral character
JAYA BACHCHAN AND ABHISHEK BACHCHAN
While Jaya takes subsequent breaks from acting, Abhishek Bachchan is always striving to develop his craft bytaking on exciting new projects
Neelima Azeem is the mother of two charming sons, Shahid and Ishaan. She is admired for her contribution to Indian cinema
Neelima Azeem - Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter
Her sons, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, are now established actors in Bollywood. They are widely praised by many
In 1969, Sharmila married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She is the mother of Saif Ali Khan and is considered one of the most beautiful actresses to have ever graced Indian cinema
SHARMILA TAGORE AND SAIF ALI KHAN
Her son, Saif Ali Khan, is a well-known actor who has been in numerous successful films. This mother-son pair is beyond imperial