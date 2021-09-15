sept 15, 2021

Mother-Son duos of Bollywood

Neetu Singh is a talented actress who has contributed to Indian cinema with many hits. She married the charismatic Rishi Kapoor and their son,Ranbir, is now one of the finest actors of our generation

NEETU SINGH AND RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir has starred in numerous excellent films. in the action comedy, Besharam

 Jaya Bachchan is one of the most well-known figures in Hindi film history. She is married to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. She raised her son Abhishek Bachchan to be a person of high moral character

JAYA BACHCHAN AND ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

While Jaya takes subsequent breaks from acting, Abhishek Bachchan is always striving to develop his craft bytaking on exciting new projects

Neelima Azeem is the mother of two charming sons, Shahid and Ishaan. She is admired for her contribution to Indian cinema

Neelima Azeem - Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Her sons, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, are now established actors in Bollywood. They are widely praised by many

In 1969, Sharmila married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She is the mother of Saif Ali Khan and is considered one of the most beautiful actresses to have ever graced Indian cinema

SHARMILA TAGORE AND SAIF ALI KHAN

Her son, Saif Ali Khan, is a well-known actor who has been in numerous successful films. This mother-son pair is beyond imperial
