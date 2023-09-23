Heading 3
Motivational Hollywood movies to binge
This is one of the greatest Hollywood motivational movies of all time. The Pursuit of Happyness portrays single father Chris Gardner and his son and how Chris stays motivated through all the circumstances. The movie teaches the importance of persevering and never giving up
The Pursuit of Happyness
Motivational movie Into The Wild follows when Christopher McCandless decides to make a change in his life and sends the important message that happiness and fulfilment can be found anywhere
Into the Wild
127 Hours is based on real events of Aron Ralston and the importance of appreciating life and what you have and living it to the fullest
127 Hours
This movie is inspired by the real-life of mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr. and follows his life when discovers startling mathematical ideas, finding himself on the verge of receiving international acclaim
A Beautiful Mind
Life of Pi
In the Life of Pi, they've shown a survival journey of a boy named Pi with a Bengal tiger and how the two are forced to trust each other to survive. The movie teaches us the importance of spirituality and religion, family, and faith
Invictus
Based on the true events of the 1995 Rugby World Cup, the movie Invictus follows as President Nelson Mandela tackles racism in South Africa, particularly in the sports field. This story inspires the theme of change and unity, fighting against racism
The Imitation Game
The Imitation Game based on true events of genius mathematician Alan Turing from World War II. This Hollywood motivational movie encourages us to not give up
This movie is the greatest movie of all time. The Shawshank Redemption is not only heartbreaking, exciting and about friendship, but acts as an inspiration to never stop believing and keep hoping for the best
The Shawshank Redemption
This movie shows a society where a class is plagued by stress and parental expectations and their new teacher attempts to help the students break out of their comfort zone. Dead Poets Society is a perfect discussions of friendship, youth, education, sexism
Dead Poets Society
The Truman Show is a story of an insurance salesman, Truman Burbank, whose entire life is played for the world as a 24-hour reality show, and everyone around knows it. This amazing movie gives a message to never stop dreaming, even your dreams are larger than reality
The Truman Show
