Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha Patani is a well known Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films
Disha Patani
Mouni is an Indian Film and television actor who rose to fame after her stint in Naagin
Mouni Roy
Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The sweethearts are seen enjoying sunsets as they get pictures clicked
Sunset love
Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Book lovers
The BFFs have bonded over great things, including their reading sessions
Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The gal pals enjoy chit chat and some quality time with each other
Gossip Girls
Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The duo looked elated to travel with each other and make memories
Travel Buddies
Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Disha’s presence at Mouni’s restaurant launch gives perfect BFF goals
Sister goals
Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The BFFs shell out major friendship goals as they twin in pink dress and win our hearts
Twinning
Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The duo is often seen traveling abroad together
Hanging Out
Image : Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram
The two actors are seen doing Bollywood shows in North America with the band called ‘The Entertainer’
Work buddies
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.