MOUNI-DISHA: BFF GOALS

HITARTHI SHAH

JUNE 19, 2023

Entertainment

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha Patani is a well known Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films

Disha Patani


Mouni is an Indian Film and television actor who rose to fame after her stint in Naagin

Mouni Roy 

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The sweethearts are seen enjoying sunsets as they get pictures clicked

Sunset love

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Book lovers

The BFFs have bonded over great things, including their reading sessions

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The gal pals enjoy chit chat and some quality time with each other

Gossip Girls

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The duo looked elated to travel with each other and make memories

Travel Buddies

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Disha’s presence at Mouni’s restaurant launch gives perfect BFF goals

Sister goals

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The BFFs shell out major friendship goals as they twin in pink dress and win our hearts

Twinning

Image : Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The duo is often seen traveling abroad together

Hanging Out

Image : Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram

The two actors are seen doing Bollywood shows in North America with the band called ‘The Entertainer’

Work buddies

