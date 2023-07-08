Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

entertainment

JULY 08, 2023

Mouni-Nia: Actresses in the Naagin role 

Mouni laid the foundation of the Naagin franchise and played the roles of Shivanya and Shivangi in season 1 and season 2, respectively 

Mouni Roy 

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram 

Adaa Khan is appreciated for her positive and negative roles as Shesha in the first two seasons 

Adaa Khan 

Image: Adaa Khan’s Instgram 

Surbhi Jyoti gained popularity for her portrayal of Naagrani Bela in Season 3 of the show. The season also included her character's rebirth as Shravani

Surbhi Jyoti

Image: Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram 

Naagin Season 4 did not receive as much acclaim as its predecessors, but fans appreciated Nia Sharma's portrayal of the character Brinda

Nia Sharma 

Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram 

Hina Khan as Naageshwari stunned the viewers with her short yet effective performance in season 5 

Hina Khan

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram 

Surbhi Chandna took the legacy of Naagin season 5 forward with her role as Bani in the show 

 Surbhi Chandna

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is appreciated for her role as Vishakha in season 3. She made a cameo appearance in season 6 as well 

Anita Hassanandani

Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram 

Karishma Tanna was seen as Ruhi in the initial episodes of Naagin 3. Later, she made a comeback with a negative character in the same season 

 Karishma Tanna

Image: Karishma Tanna’s Instagram 

The Bigg Boss 15 winner has won hearts once again with her multiple roles of Pratha, Prathna, and Pragati in Naagin season 6

 Tejasswi Prakash 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

Mahekk Chahal is portraying the strong character of Mahek in the current season. Fans are loving her negative role 

Mahekk Chahal 

Image: Mahekk Chahal’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here