Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 08, 2023
Mouni-Nia: Actresses in the Naagin role
Mouni laid the foundation of the Naagin franchise and played the roles of Shivanya and Shivangi in season 1 and season 2, respectively
Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Adaa Khan is appreciated for her positive and negative roles as Shesha in the first two seasons
Adaa Khan
Image: Adaa Khan’s Instgram
Surbhi Jyoti gained popularity for her portrayal of Naagrani Bela in Season 3 of the show. The season also included her character's rebirth as Shravani
Surbhi Jyoti
Image: Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram
Naagin Season 4 did not receive as much acclaim as its predecessors, but fans appreciated Nia Sharma's portrayal of the character Brinda
Nia Sharma
Image: Nia Sharma’s Instagram
Hina Khan as Naageshwari stunned the viewers with her short yet effective performance in season 5
Hina Khan
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
Surbhi Chandna took the legacy of Naagin season 5 forward with her role as Bani in the show
Surbhi Chandna
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is appreciated for her role as Vishakha in season 3. She made a cameo appearance in season 6 as well
Anita Hassanandani
Image: Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram
Karishma Tanna was seen as Ruhi in the initial episodes of Naagin 3. Later, she made a comeback with a negative character in the same season
Karishma Tanna
Image: Karishma Tanna’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 winner has won hearts once again with her multiple roles of Pratha, Prathna, and Pragati in Naagin season 6
Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Mahekk Chahal is portraying the strong character of Mahek in the current season. Fans are loving her negative role
Mahekk Chahal
Image: Mahekk Chahal’s Instagram
