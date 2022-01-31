Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Jan 31, 2022

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s lavish wedding

Heading 3

South Indian wedding

The beautiful couple began their wedding festivities with a South Indian ceremony on the morning of January 27th, and their first appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Nambiar left everyone awestruck

Image: Priyam Parikh

Mouni wore a gorgeous white saree with a deep red border and gold jewellery. While, Suraj donned a beige kurta and traditional white mundu

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Outfit details

Following the South Indian wedding, the couple got married according to Bengali customs later that evening

Image: Priyam Parikh

Bengali wedding

Mouni looked stunning in a Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga made of handwoven matka silk with exquisite tilla work and embroidered zardozi borders

Image: Priyam Parikh

Outfit details

The groom was dressed in an ivory micro-quilted silk sherwani, a Muga silk shawl, and a silk kota safa

Image: Priyam Parikh

The bride and groom seemed completely in love as they were captured during the haldi ceremony, with flowers being showered on them

Image: Priyam Parikh

Haldi Ceremony

During the ceremony, Mouni looked lovely in a strappy choli with a white lehenga featuring a golden border

Image: Priyam Parikh

Outfit details

Mouni Roy wore a bright yellow sleeveless lehenga with tassles for her mehendi ceremony. She accessorised this with statement gold chaandbalis and a matching maang tikka

Image: Priyam Parikh

Mehendi ceremony

Mouni and Suraj were all smiles as they witnessed performances in their post-wedding sangeet

Image: Priyam Parikh

Sangeet ceremony

Mouni donned a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her ceremony and accessorised it with heavy jewellery. The groom wore a navy blue sherwani adorned with beautiful embroidery

Image: Priyam Parikh

Outfit details

Following their wedding, the couple held a pool party and were seen having a blast

Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram

Pool party

Mouni wore an off-the-shoulder glittery green dress. While Mr. Nambiar wore a floral multicoloured shirt and white trousers for the occasion

Image: Harmeet Singh Instagram

Outfit details

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia & Shaheen Bhatt’s cute moments

Click Here