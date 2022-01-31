Entertainment
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s lavish wedding
South Indian wedding
The beautiful couple began their wedding festivities with a South Indian ceremony on the morning of January 27th, and their first appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Nambiar left everyone awestruck
Image: Priyam Parikh
Mouni wore a gorgeous white saree with a deep red border and gold jewellery. While, Suraj donned a beige kurta and traditional white mundu
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Outfit details
Following the South Indian wedding, the couple got married according to Bengali customs later that evening
Image: Priyam Parikh
Bengali wedding
Mouni looked stunning in a Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga made of handwoven matka silk with exquisite tilla work and embroidered zardozi borders
Image: Priyam Parikh
Outfit details
The groom was dressed in an ivory micro-quilted silk sherwani, a Muga silk shawl, and a silk kota safa
Image: Priyam Parikh
The bride and groom seemed completely in love as they were captured during the haldi ceremony, with flowers being showered on them
Image: Priyam Parikh
Haldi Ceremony
During the ceremony, Mouni looked lovely in a strappy choli with a white lehenga featuring a golden border
Image: Priyam Parikh
Outfit details
Mouni Roy wore a bright yellow sleeveless lehenga with tassles for her mehendi ceremony. She accessorised this with statement gold chaandbalis and a matching maang tikka
Image: Priyam Parikh
Mehendi ceremony
Mouni and Suraj were all smiles as they witnessed performances in their post-wedding sangeet
Image: Priyam Parikh
Sangeet ceremony
Mouni donned a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her ceremony and accessorised it with heavy jewellery. The groom wore a navy blue sherwani adorned with beautiful embroidery
Image: Priyam Parikh
Outfit details
Following their wedding, the couple held a pool party and were seen having a blast
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
Pool party
Mouni wore an off-the-shoulder glittery green dress. While Mr. Nambiar wore a floral multicoloured shirt and white trousers for the occasion
Image: Harmeet Singh Instagram
Outfit details
