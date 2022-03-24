Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 24, 2022
Mouni Roy’s Sri Lanka vacay
Sri Lanka vacay
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy recently jetted off to Colombo, Sri Lanka for a vacation. The actress had the best time there and shared glimpses on social media
Mouni is joined by her friend, designer Anuradha Khurana. They looked stunning in pictures from their trip
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
BFFs
Mouni Roy looked stunning as she donned a huge straw hat for her beach outing
Straw hat
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress shared a photo of herself admiring the nighttime beauty of beaches while clad in a stunning green dress
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Beach outing at night
Back stance
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni was at ease as she sat in a secluded corner of her resort, striking a back posture and flaunting her toned back
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress opted for a white tube top and paired it with a tie and dye mini skirt
Outfit for the day
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looked absolutely sizzling in a white backless dress and left fans awestruck
Raised the temperature
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress shared a picture from the dinner night and she looked carefree and relaxed
Carefree
