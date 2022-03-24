Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 24, 2022

Heading 3

Mouni Roy’s Sri Lanka vacay

Sri Lanka vacay

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy recently jetted off to Colombo, Sri Lanka for a vacation. The actress had the best time there and shared glimpses on social media

Mouni is joined by her friend, designer Anuradha Khurana. They looked stunning in pictures from their trip

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

BFFs

Mouni Roy looked stunning as she donned a huge straw hat for her beach outing

Straw hat

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress shared a photo of herself admiring the nighttime beauty of beaches while clad in a stunning green dress

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Beach outing at night

Back stance

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni was at ease as she sat in a secluded corner of her resort, striking a back posture and flaunting her toned back

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress opted for a white tube top and paired it with a tie and dye mini skirt

Outfit for the day

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy looked absolutely sizzling in a white backless dress and left fans awestruck

Raised the temperature

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress shared a picture from the dinner night and she looked carefree and relaxed

Carefree

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in glamorous sequin gowns

Click Here