Mouni Roy’s statement neckpieces
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 17, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy looks spectacular in the gorgeous green shimmery lehenga she has paired with it a traditional kundan work choker and jhumkas
Green traditional choker
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy has styled her beach look with stylish gold-toned chains. The long chains accentuated her deep-neck outfit
Gold toned chains
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
The actress looks dreamy in the gorgeous floral embroidery work saree, which she has paired with a heavy work and high neck traditional choker and long earrings
High-neck choker
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
The actress looks quite elegant as she has sported a beautiful beige silk saree and paired it with temple jewellery including a long necklace, short necklace, jhumkas and a beautiful mangtika
Temple jewellery
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
It is the look of the actress after her marriage, where she had sported a beautiful self-work red and golden saree. She paired the look with a beautiful broad golden choker and jhumkas
Broad traditional choker
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Brahmastra actress looks fashionable in the black maxi dress and has paired it with gold-toned statement neckpiece. Her hair was tied up and her eyes had kohl
Gold toned beads necklace
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
The gold actress has sported a beautiful white lehenga with floral print. She paired it with a pastel shade choker necklace. It has shades of gold, light pink, and green
Pastel shade neckpiece
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy looks very elegant and graceful in a white lehenga, which she has paired with a gold-toned necklace, beautiful jhumkas and a mang tika. Her hair is tied up in a bun and roses are pinned to it
Simple gold necklace
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
The actress look stunning in her Diwali look, where she had sported a maroon designer saree with all-over print. She paired it with a sleek gold-toned necklace with pearl detailing
Pearl work jewellery
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy has sported a green floral print lehenga with puffy sleeves. She paired the look with Kundan work choker necklace with a huge stone in the front
Kundan work choker
