Jan 27, 2022

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar’s wedding

Introduced husband to the world

On Thursday, January 27, shortly before the wedding, Mouni introduced her husband, Suraj Nambiar, to the world by uploading an adorable image of the two of them admiring each other

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot today, January 27, in an intimate ceremony in Goa, in traditional South Indian style

Image: Meet Bros Instagram

The D-day

Lifelong togetherness

Mouni took to social media shortly after the wedding and shared photos of the wedding and wrote, "Found him at last…Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!! Need your love and blessings'

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Love is in the air

Mouni and Suraj were all smiles as they were captured in the moment between their nuptials

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Suraj can be seen here applying vermillion on Mouni's forehead, and the duo looks absolutely stunning

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Vermillion ritual

Arjun Bijlani, Mouni's naagin co-star, posted the first photo of the newlywed pair on social media with the caption 'Mr and Mrs Nambiar,' which stirred the internet

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

In the moment

Exchanged garlands

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar appeared to be living the moment as they exchanged garlands during their wedding ceremony

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The duo is now officially the new power couple in the entertainment industry, having exchanged wedding vows for lifetime togetherness

Image: Meet Bros Instagram

Mr. & Mrs. Nambiar

