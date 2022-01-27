Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 27, 2022
Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar’s wedding
Introduced husband to the world
On Thursday, January 27, shortly before the wedding, Mouni introduced her husband, Suraj Nambiar, to the world by uploading an adorable image of the two of them admiring each other
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot today, January 27, in an intimate ceremony in Goa, in traditional South Indian style
Image: Meet Bros Instagram
The D-day
Lifelong togetherness
Mouni took to social media shortly after the wedding and shared photos of the wedding and wrote, "Found him at last…Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!! Need your love and blessings'
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Love is in the air
Mouni and Suraj were all smiles as they were captured in the moment between their nuptials
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Suraj can be seen here applying vermillion on Mouni's forehead, and the duo looks absolutely stunning
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Vermillion ritual
Arjun Bijlani, Mouni's naagin co-star, posted the first photo of the newlywed pair on social media with the caption 'Mr and Mrs Nambiar,' which stirred the internet
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
In the moment
Exchanged garlands
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar appeared to be living the moment as they exchanged garlands during their wedding ceremony
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The duo is now officially the new power couple in the entertainment industry, having exchanged wedding vows for lifetime togetherness
Image: Meet Bros Instagram
Mr. & Mrs. Nambiar
