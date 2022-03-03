Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 03, 2022
Mouni Roy, Suraj’s one-month anniversary
Marriage
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony. To honour each other's cultures, the pair tied the knot in both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies
Image: Priyam Parikh
Soon after the wedding, the couple jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon and shared a glimpse on social media
Honeymoon diaries
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The couple are head over heels in love and have painted the town red with their adorable pictures
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mr. & Mrs. Nambiar
On Valentine's Day, Suraj Nambiar posted mushy photos of himself and his wife with a witty caption "will you be my Valentine @mouniroy?"
Valentines day
Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram
The couple sealed it with a kiss in a throwback travel picture and it looked adorable
Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram
Sealed with a kiss
Suraj posted some pictures from their pool time, and the two appeared to be having a fantastic time
Fun time in pool
Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram
The pair recently paid a visit to the spiritual guru, Sadhguru. The actress shared pictures from their visit at the ashram
Visit to Sadhguru ashram
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
On February 27, 2022, the couple marked their one-month wedding anniversary. Mouni shared their wedding pictures on social media and wrote a heartfelt note
One month of togetherness
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
