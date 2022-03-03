Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 03, 2022

Mouni Roy, Suraj’s one-month anniversary

Marriage

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony. To honour each other's cultures, the pair tied the knot in both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies

Image: Priyam Parikh

Soon after the wedding, the couple jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon and shared a glimpse on social media

Honeymoon diaries

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The couple are head over heels in love and have painted the town red with their adorable pictures

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mr. & Mrs. Nambiar

On Valentine's Day, Suraj Nambiar posted mushy photos of himself and his wife with a witty caption "will you be my Valentine @mouniroy?"

Valentines day

Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram

The couple sealed it with a kiss in a throwback travel picture and it looked adorable

Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram

Sealed with a kiss

Suraj posted some pictures from their pool time, and the two appeared to be having a fantastic time

Fun time in pool

Image: Suraj Nambiar Instagram

The pair recently paid a visit to the spiritual guru, Sadhguru. The actress shared pictures from their visit at the ashram

Visit to Sadhguru ashram

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

On February 27, 2022, the couple marked their one-month wedding anniversary. Mouni shared their wedding pictures on social media and wrote a heartfelt note

One month of togetherness

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

