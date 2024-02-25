Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Mouni Roy’s Best Instagram Posts 

Mouni looks like an ethereal beauty in this Instagram post

#1

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni is a sight to behold in this elegant saree while she prepares for a religious ritual in this Instagram post

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

#2

Mouni is deeply engrossed in reading her script in this post

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

#3

Mouni looks gorgeous in this neon dress in this Instagram post

#4

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni poses in this mushy picture with her hubby, Suraj

#5

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looks like a princess in this beautiful saree in this Instagram post, captioned, “Live by the Sun, Love by the Moon”

#6

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni channelised her Bengali-ness in this breathtakingly beautiful Instagram post

#7

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni posed with her brother in this adorable Instagram post

#8

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looks like a mermaid amidst these gigantic waves 

#9

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

#10

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni wished her mother a Happy Mother’s Day in this heartfelt Instagram post

