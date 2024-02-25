Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
Mouni Roy’s Best Instagram Posts
Mouni looks like an ethereal beauty in this Instagram post
#1
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is a sight to behold in this elegant saree while she prepares for a religious ritual in this Instagram post
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
#2
Mouni is deeply engrossed in reading her script in this post
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
#3
Mouni looks gorgeous in this neon dress in this Instagram post
#4
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni poses in this mushy picture with her hubby, Suraj
#5
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni looks like a princess in this beautiful saree in this Instagram post, captioned, “Live by the Sun, Love by the Moon”
#6
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni channelised her Bengali-ness in this breathtakingly beautiful Instagram post
#7
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni posed with her brother in this adorable Instagram post
#8
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni looks like a mermaid amidst these gigantic waves
#9
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
#10
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni wished her mother a Happy Mother’s Day in this heartfelt Instagram post
