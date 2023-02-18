FEB 18, 2023

Heading 3

Mouni Roy’s Shivratri Moments

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy is chanting the Shiv mantra while posing 

‘One And Only’

Mouni Roy showcases her respect for the Lord Shiva 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Moment With Lord Shiva 

Video Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy’s ‘aarti’ session inside the Shiva temple 

Doing Puja

Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actress Mouni Roy is immersed in Lord Shiva’s devotion

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Immersed in devotion 

Mouni Roy is a pure devotee of the Lord Shiva 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Devotion

Mouni Roy is praying with folded hands with love and peace exuding from her aura

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Love & Peace

Mouni Roy shares a glimpse of her Lord Shiva on top of a mountain 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

On Top Of Mountain

Mouni Roy is concentrating on her puja 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Respect

“Look who I found on top of a mountain.. My One & Only” - Mouni Roy 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Har…Har…Mahadev

