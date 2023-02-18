FEB 18, 2023
Mouni Roy’s Shivratri Moments
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy is chanting the Shiv mantra while posing
‘One And Only’
Mouni Roy showcases her respect for the Lord Shiva
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Moment With Lord Shiva
Alia-Salman: Celebs With Hidden Talent
9 Best Dialogues From Pathaan
Video Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy’s ‘aarti’ session inside the Shiva temple
Doing Puja
Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actress Mouni Roy is immersed in Lord Shiva’s devotion
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Immersed in devotion
Mouni Roy is a pure devotee of the Lord Shiva
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Devotion
Mouni Roy is praying with folded hands with love and peace exuding from her aura
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Love & Peace
Mouni Roy shares a glimpse of her Lord Shiva on top of a mountain
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
On Top Of Mountain
Mouni Roy is concentrating on her puja
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Respect
“Look who I found on top of a mountain.. My One & Only” - Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Har…Har…Mahadev
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.