Kankana Das

Entertainment

August 10, 2023

Movies and series to watch in August

The Dream Girl is back. This comedy-drama movie is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Dream Girl 2 will be in cinemas on 25th August, 2023

Dream Girll 2

Image: Ayushmann Khurana's Instagram

Gardar 2 conveys the plotline of the sequel to the film  "Gardar: Ek Prem Katha". This movie will bring back Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma on screen together after 20 years. Gadar 2 will be in theatres on August 11, 2023

Gardar 2

Image : Sunny Deol's Instagram 

OMG 2 is a sequel to the comedy-drama film OMG. OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai, Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Kabir Sadanand, Sameer Gautam Singh and features Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. The movie will release in theatres on August 11, 2023 

OMG 2

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Akelli is a thriller-drama film written and directed by Pranay Meshram and features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Amir Boutrous in the lead roles. Akelli is the story of Jyotis's hope and resilience to survive. It is set to release in theatres on August 18, 2023

Akelli 

Image: Magical Lovetune's Instagram 

Goldfish is a Pushan Kripalani directorial and features Kalki Koechlin in the lead. This movie will be released on 25th August, 2023. 

Goldfish

Image: Goldfish The Film's Instagram 

Choona is a heist drama helmed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra and features Jimmy Shergill in lead and makes for an interesting watch. It's on Netflix already

Choona 

Image: Jimmy Shergill's Instagram

This series is exciting and offers a fresher perspective from other crime thrillers. It will release on Sony LIV on 9th August 

The Jengaburu Curse

Image: Sony LIV's Instagram

Amazon Prime Video is back with Made In Heaven Season 2 with names like Mrunal Thakur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur and Mona Singh featuring in this new season

Made In Heaven (Season 2)

Image: Kalki's Instagram 

Guns and Gulaabs is created by Raj and DK, and this comedy crime thriller features two most talented movie stars Rajkumar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. This thriller will be streamed on Netflix on 18th August, 2023

Guns and Gulaabs

Image: Rajkumar Rao's Instagram

Taali is based on a true and inspiring story of popular transgender social activist Gauri Sawant, played by the talented Sushmita Sen. This inspiring biopic is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will be released on 15th August, 2023

Taali 

Image: Kartk D Nishandar's Instagram 

