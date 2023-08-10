Movies and series to watch in August

The Dream Girl is back. This comedy-drama movie is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Dream Girl 2 will be in cinemas on 25th August, 2023
Dream Girll 2
Image: Ayushmann Khurana's Instagram
Gardar 2 conveys the plotline of the sequel to the film "Gardar: Ek Prem Katha". This movie will bring back Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma on screen together after 20 years. Gadar 2 will be in theatres on August 11, 2023
Gardar 2
Image : Sunny Deol's Instagram
OMG 2 is a sequel to the comedy-drama film OMG. OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai, Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Kabir Sadanand, Sameer Gautam Singh and features Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. The movie will release in theatres on August 11, 2023
OMG 2
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Akelli is a thriller-drama film written and directed by Pranay Meshram and features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Amir Boutrous in the lead roles. Akelli is the story of Jyotis's hope and resilience to survive. It is set to release in theatres on August 18, 2023
Akelli
Image: Magical Lovetune's Instagram
Goldfish is a Pushan Kripalani directorial and features Kalki Koechlin in the lead. This movie will be released on 25th August, 2023.
Goldfish
Image: Goldfish The Film's Instagram
Choona is a heist drama helmed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra and features Jimmy Shergill in lead and makes for an interesting watch. It's on Netflix already
Choona
Image: Jimmy Shergill's Instagram
This series is exciting and offers a fresher perspective from other crime thrillers. It will release on Sony LIV on 9th August
The Jengaburu Curse
Image: Sony LIV's Instagram
Amazon Prime Video is back with Made In Heaven Season 2 with names like Mrunal Thakur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur and Mona Singh featuring in this new season
Made In Heaven (Season 2)
Image: Kalki's Instagram
Guns and Gulaabs is created by Raj and DK, and this comedy crime thriller features two most talented movie stars Rajkumar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. This thriller will be streamed on Netflix on 18th August, 2023
Guns and Gulaabs
Image: Rajkumar Rao's Instagram
Taali is based on a true and inspiring story of popular transgender social activist Gauri Sawant, played by the talented Sushmita Sen. This inspiring biopic is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will be released on 15th August, 2023