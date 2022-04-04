Entertainment

Sampriti Dutta

APR 04, 2022

Movies and Series to watch in April

Runway 34

Credit: IMDb

Runway 34 is helmed by Ajay Devgn and features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Carry Minati. It’s a thriller drama

Dasvi

Credit: IMDb

Dasvi will feature Abhishek in the role of CM who gives class 10th board exams while being in prison. It also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles

Heropanti 2 is an Ahmed Khan directorial and features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Interestingly, Heropanti was Tiger’s debut movie

Credit: IMDb

Heropanti 2

Jersey is a remake of the National Award Winning Telugu sports drama starring Nani in the lead. It features Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles

Jersey

Credit: IMDb

John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez are in the lead. It's based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence

Credit: IMDb

Attack

Credit: IMDb

KGF Chapter 1 broke all records and became the most significant film in Yash's career. The sequel has Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, adding to the leading cast

KGF Chapter 2

Credit: IMDb

Operation Romeo is the Hindi adaptation of the runaway Malayalam hit film 'Ishq: Not A Love Story'. It aims to deliver an immensely passionate love story

Operation Romeo

Credit: IMDb

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s last movie is a bittersweet experience and is an ode to his greatness. Paresh Rawal plays a crucial role in the film

Sharmaji Namkeen

Credit: IMDb

Kunal Kemmu returns as the determined cop, while Abhay Pratap Singh faces many new unknown threats while trying to balance his professional and personal life

Abhay Season 3

Credit: IMDb

Starring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role, the series is about a middle-class mother whose daughter (Wamiqa Gabbi) is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes

Mai: A Mother's Rage

