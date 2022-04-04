Entertainment
Sampriti Dutta
APR 04, 2022
Movies and Series to watch in April
Runway 34
Credit: IMDb
Runway 34 is helmed by Ajay Devgn and features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Carry Minati. It’s a thriller drama
Dasvi
Credit: IMDb
Dasvi will feature Abhishek in the role of CM who gives class 10th board exams while being in prison. It also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles
Heropanti 2 is an Ahmed Khan directorial and features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Interestingly, Heropanti was Tiger’s debut movie
Credit: IMDb
Heropanti 2
Jersey is a remake of the National Award Winning Telugu sports drama starring Nani in the lead. It features Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles
Jersey
Credit: IMDb
John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez are in the lead. It's based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence
Credit: IMDb
Attack
Credit: IMDb
KGF Chapter 1 broke all records and became the most significant film in Yash's career. The sequel has Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, adding to the leading cast
KGF Chapter 2
Credit: IMDb
Operation Romeo is the Hindi adaptation of the runaway Malayalam hit film 'Ishq: Not A Love Story'. It aims to deliver an immensely passionate love story
Operation Romeo
Credit: IMDb
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s last movie is a bittersweet experience and is an ode to his greatness. Paresh Rawal plays a crucial role in the film
Sharmaji Namkeen
Credit: IMDb
Kunal Kemmu returns as the determined cop, while Abhay Pratap Singh faces many new unknown threats while trying to balance his professional and personal life
Abhay Season 3
Credit: IMDb
Starring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role, the series is about a middle-class mother whose daughter (Wamiqa Gabbi) is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes
Mai: A Mother's Rage
