Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 28, 2024
Movies and Shows releasing this weekend
Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead. The comedy entertainer is releasing in cinemas this weekend
Crew
Image: IMDb
Starring Prithviraj Sukumaaran in the lead, it is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year. The Blessy directorial is releasing in cinemas this weekend
Image: IMDb
Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life
Get ready again for the epic battle of Godzilla and Kong on the big screen. The new Godzilla X Kong is releasing in cinemas this weekend
Image: IMDb
Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire
The pilot episode of Netflix Originals comedy show ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere this Saturday
The Great Indian Kapil Show
Image: IMDb
Raveena Tandon starrer new web show, Patna Shuklla, is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 29
Patna Shuklla
Image: IMDb
Tamil film Lover is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is also available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi
Lover
Image: IMDb
Telugu action rom-com Tillu Square is releasing in cinemas this Friday. The movie also stars Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in lead
Tillu Square
Image: IMDb
Set to release in cinemas this weekend, Yuva is a Kannada movie that stars Yuva Rajkumar in his debut, alongside Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Raj in supporting roles
Yuva
Image: IMDb
Premalu
Image: IMDb
After its successful theatrical run, the Malayalam movie Premalu is likely to get its digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 29
Image: IMDb
Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Hanu Man will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 5th. The Telugu and Hindi versions are already streaming on JioCinema
Hanuman
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.