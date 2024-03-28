Heading 3

March 28, 2024

Movies and Shows releasing this weekend


Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead. The comedy entertainer is releasing in cinemas this weekend

Crew

Image: IMDb

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaaran in the lead, it is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year. The Blessy directorial is releasing in cinemas this weekend 

Image: IMDb

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life 

Get ready again for the epic battle of Godzilla and Kong on the big screen. The new Godzilla X Kong is releasing in cinemas this weekend 

Image: IMDb

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire

The pilot episode of Netflix Originals comedy show ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere this Saturday 

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Image: IMDb

Raveena Tandon starrer new web show, Patna Shuklla, is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 29 

Patna Shuklla

Image: IMDb

Tamil film Lover is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is also available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi 

Lover

Image: IMDb

Telugu action rom-com Tillu Square is releasing in cinemas this Friday. The movie also stars Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in lead 

Tillu Square

Image: IMDb

Set to release in cinemas this weekend, Yuva is a Kannada movie that stars Yuva Rajkumar in his debut, alongside Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Raj in supporting roles

Yuva

Image: IMDb

Premalu

Image: IMDb

After its successful theatrical run, the Malayalam movie Premalu is likely to get its digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 29 

Image: IMDb

Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Hanu Man will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 5th. The Telugu and Hindi versions are already streaming on JioCinema 

Hanuman

