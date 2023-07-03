Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

entertainment

JULY 03, 2023

Movies and shows to look forward in July

Every girl's fantasy doll Barbie is coming to real life and the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will hit the big screen on 21st of July

Barbie

Image : Barbie Movie’s Instagram

The film is a murder mystery and  also marks the comeback of Vidya Balan back to the big screen which releases on 7th July

Image : Vidya Balan’s Instagram

Neeyat

The well-known franchise is coming back to the theaters and fans can't wait to see Tom Cruise back in action releasing on 12th July

Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One

Image : Mission Impossible's Instagram

A courtroom drama starring Kajol will be releasing on 14th July on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar

The Trial

Image : Kajol’s Instagram

Haunted Mansion

Image : Walt Disney Studios’s Instagram

The mansion has supernatural powers while the family try to get rid of the mansion and film has horror and comedy releasing on July 28th

Image : The Timeliner’s Instagram

College Romance 4

The season finale of the most loved show revolving around the life of college students will release on 14th July on the OTT platform Sony Liv

The most loved American Horror film franchise will be back to the theaters on 7th July

Insidious: The Red Door

Image : Insidious Movie’s Instagram

A Karan Johar directorial after 7 years starring the most loved pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will hit the theaters on 28th July

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram

Oppenheimer

Image : Oppenheimer Movie’s Instagram

The film is a documentary of a famous scientist. It stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., and is directed by Christopher Nolan. It will release on 21 July

Image : Natasha Bharadwaj’s Instagram

A cute little triangle story between neighbors while their ex enters to spice up the story. It released on 3rd July available on Jio Cinema for free

Ishq Next Door

