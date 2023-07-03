Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
entertainment
JULY 03, 2023
Movies and shows to look forward in July
Every girl's fantasy doll Barbie is coming to real life and the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will hit the big screen on 21st of July
Barbie
Image : Barbie Movie’s Instagram
The film is a murder mystery and also marks the comeback of Vidya Balan back to the big screen which releases on 7th July
Image : Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Neeyat
The well-known franchise is coming back to the theaters and fans can't wait to see Tom Cruise back in action releasing on 12th July
Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One
Image : Mission Impossible's Instagram
A courtroom drama starring Kajol will be releasing on 14th July on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar
The Trial
Image : Kajol’s Instagram
Haunted Mansion
Image : Walt Disney Studios’s Instagram
The mansion has supernatural powers while the family try to get rid of the mansion and film has horror and comedy releasing on July 28th
Image : The Timeliner’s Instagram
College Romance 4
The season finale of the most loved show revolving around the life of college students will release on 14th July on the OTT platform Sony Liv
The most loved American Horror film franchise will be back to the theaters on 7th July
Insidious: The Red Door
Image : Insidious Movie’s Instagram
A Karan Johar directorial after 7 years starring the most loved pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will hit the theaters on 28th July
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram
Oppenheimer
Image : Oppenheimer Movie’s Instagram
The film is a documentary of a famous scientist. It stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., and is directed by Christopher Nolan. It will release on 21 July
Image : Natasha Bharadwaj’s Instagram
A cute little triangle story between neighbors while their ex enters to spice up the story. It released on 3rd July available on Jio Cinema for free
Ishq Next Door
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.