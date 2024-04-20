Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
april 20, 2024
Movies based on books & Novels
Kai Po Che is based on Chetan Bhagat's “The 3 Mistakes Of My Life’’
Kai Po Che
Image: IMDb
Haider is based on Shakespeare's Hamlet
Image: IMDb
Haider
Devdas is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel
Image: IMDb
Devdas
3 idiots is inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone
3 idiots
Image: IMDb
The film Raazi is based on the book "Calling Sehmat" by Harinder Sikka
Raazi
Image: IMDb
The movie is inspired by Chetan Bhagat's novel 2 States
2 States
Image: IMDb
Based on a novel “The Fault In Our Stars” by John Green
Dil Bechara
Image: IMDb
The Ranveer starrer film is made on O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf
Lootera
Image: IMDb
The movie is inspired by Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights
Saawariya
Image: IMDb
Fitoor
Image: IMDb
Fitoor is based on a novel Great Expectations by Charles Dickens
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.