Jiya Surana

Entertainment

april 20, 2024

Movies based on books & Novels 


Kai Po Che is based on Chetan Bhagat's “The 3 Mistakes Of My Life’’

Kai Po Che

Haider is based on Shakespeare's Hamlet

Haider

Devdas is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel

Devdas

3 idiots is inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone

3 idiots

The film Raazi is based on the book "Calling Sehmat" by Harinder Sikka

Raazi

The movie is inspired by Chetan Bhagat's novel 2 States

2 States

Based on a novel “The Fault In Our Stars” by John Green

Dil Bechara

The Ranveer starrer film is made on O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf

Lootera

The movie is inspired by Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights

Saawariya

Fitoor

Fitoor is based on a novel Great Expectations by Charles Dickens

