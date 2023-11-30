Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 30, 2023

Movies based on father-son relationship 

The movie explored the dynamics of Mughal Emperor Akbar with his son Salim who went against the empire for his love 

Mughal-e-Azam 

Image: Imdb

Starring Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan as the father and son respectively, the movie shows how they share conflict and clash of opinions 

Image: Imdb

Shakti

The movie depicted the real worry of every father- to see his son making a good living in future

 Waqt: Race Against Time

Image: Imdb

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lazy son and Anupam Kher as his father, the movie is about how the son become responsible 

 Wake Up Sid

Image: Imdb

It is an unique father-son movie which explores the story of a 12-year-old boy with a genetic disorder disease Progeria trying to sort things out between their parents 

Paa 

Image: Imdb

It is a dark film that depicts the story of a son and his abusive father. It is a must-see movie

Udaan

Image: Imdb

Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, the movie shows the dynamics of the son with his father and turns out a inspirational comedy drama 

Sanju

Image: Imdb

The movie focuses on the effect of Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic life on his elder son, Hiralal Gandhi. It is a must-see movie for cinema lovers 

Gandhi, My Father 

Image: Imdb

 Apne

Image: Imdb

Apne is a movie based on family values and what you would do for your family

Although it is touted to be a gangster drama, it is more about the obsession of a son towards his father. Releasing in cinemas on December 1st

Animal 

Video: Animal The Film's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here