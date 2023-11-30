Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 30, 2023
Movies based on father-son relationship
The movie explored the dynamics of Mughal Emperor Akbar with his son Salim who went against the empire for his love
Mughal-e-Azam
Image: Imdb
Starring Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan as the father and son respectively, the movie shows how they share conflict and clash of opinions
Image: Imdb
Shakti
The movie depicted the real worry of every father- to see his son making a good living in future
Waqt: Race Against Time
Image: Imdb
Starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lazy son and Anupam Kher as his father, the movie is about how the son become responsible
Wake Up Sid
Image: Imdb
It is an unique father-son movie which explores the story of a 12-year-old boy with a genetic disorder disease Progeria trying to sort things out between their parents
Paa
Image: Imdb
It is a dark film that depicts the story of a son and his abusive father. It is a must-see movie
Udaan
Image: Imdb
Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, the movie shows the dynamics of the son with his father and turns out a inspirational comedy drama
Sanju
Image: Imdb
The movie focuses on the effect of Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic life on his elder son, Hiralal Gandhi. It is a must-see movie for cinema lovers
Gandhi, My Father
Image: Imdb
Apne
Image: Imdb
Apne is a movie based on family values and what you would do for your family
Although it is touted to be a gangster drama, it is more about the obsession of a son towards his father. Releasing in cinemas on December 1st
Animal
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.