Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 15, 2023
Movies based on Indian Freedom Fighters
Based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the Chiranjeevi starrer pan-India period action drama explores his fights against the East India company
Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy (2019)
Image: IMDb
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film had Vicky Kaushal in the titular role
Sardar Udham (2021)
Image: IMDb
It is a biographical drama centered on the life of an Indian soldier, Mangal Pandey, who played a key role in the 1857 War of Indian Independence. The Ketan Mehta directorial starred Aamir Khan in the titular role
Image: IMDb
Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film chronicles the life journey of Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh. Starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh earned positive reviews and earned the actor a National Award
The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002)
Image: IMDb
Sardar (1995)
Image: IMDb
Featuring Paresh Rawal, the film is a biographical drama centered on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, aka Iron Man Of India. With the actor in the lead role, Sardar was released in 1994 and helmed by Karan Mehta
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019)
Image: IMDb
It is a historical action drama film directed by Krish Jagarlamurdi and Kangana Ranaut, with the latter essaying the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. It is one of the highest-grossing women-centric films in India
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005)
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Shyam Benegal and Sachin Khedekar in the lead, it is a biographical film that received wide acclaim following its release at the BFI London Film Festival. As the name suggests, the movie is based on the life of Subhas Chandra Bose in Nazi Germany
It is a film that received 11 nominations at the 55th Academy Awards. Based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the film was directed by Richard Attenborough and starred Ben Kingsley in the titular role. Moreover, Gandhi movie is a joint venture between India and the United Kingdom
Gandhi (1992)
Image: IMDb
Touted as a biographical drama film, it chronicles the life of an Indian revolutionary, Alluri Sitarama Raju. Released in 1974, the Telugu language movie was directed by V. Ramachandra Rao and featured late actor Krishna in the lead
Alluri Seetarama Raju (1974)
Image: IMDb
It is a film about Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh that shows events that led to his hanging. Helmed by Guddu Dhanoa, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed stars Bobby Deol as Singh, his elder brother Sunny Deol as Chandra Shekhar Azad
23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002)
Image: IMDb
