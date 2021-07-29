Movies to binge-watch on Friendship Day

From sacrificing for friendship to bromance, ‘Sholay’ is in every way the most iconic film that has been defining friendship in Bollywood since the golden era of cinema
Dil Chahta Hai
‘Dil Chahta Hai’ still manages to top every list that talks about movies on friendship and bromance. The fact that the movie was so relatable made it all the more interesting and thus it manages to hold a special place in everyone’s hearts
Munnabhai M.B.B.S
Munnabhai M.B.B.S is one of the most unorthodox versions of a friendship that we have witnessed in Bollywood movies until now. Never the friendship between a goon and his loyal mate was shown in such a light
3 Idiots
‘3 Idiots’ perfectly defines the meaning of being there for each other. Only a friend can give you the right direction and motivation if you ever seem to lose hope in life
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
This movie has gone down in the history of Bollywood’s best movies based on friendship. From self-exploration to rekindling old bonds, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ taught everyone numerous lessons on life and friendship
Queen
Kangana Ranaut and Lisa Haydon’s friendship in the film is something that cannot be ignored. Their relentless love for each other makes them form an unbreakable bond and explains beautifully as to what friendship could do to a human
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
The movie gave a very beautiful message of valuing your friends. It went on to prove that despite having everything you need in life, if you don’t have friends your happiness is incomplete
Veere Di Wedding
In a world full of films dedicated to brotherhood, women were delighted to finally get a film that celebrates friendship between women. The movie showed us that no matter what happens in life, you always got your gal pals to count on!
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
The hilarious tale of ‘Bromance vs Romance’ is a must watch! While the film will make you laugh till your cheeks hurt, it has the perfect amount of emotions that will make you cherish your true friends
Fukrey
The simple dreams of four slacker boys and how they help each other to achieve these dreams is the story of this movie
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
This movie establishes how ‘pyaar' might succeed ‘dosti’ but not necessarily. It breaks the stereotype that “ladka ladki kabhi dost nahi ban sakte”. This one is indeed a refreshing take
Chillar Party
Who can depict the bond of friendship better than children? Chillar Party depicts selfless friendship where a group of children of a society show their love and respect for a roadside kid who has become their friend