Movies Clashing on Dussehra 2024 

Dussehra 2024 will fall on October 10/11. It is a big weekend for movie releases. Producers are encased on the opportunity and set to clash with each other 

 Dussehra 2024 

Movies from various industries have locked the date. Dussehra 2024 will see a massive clash at the box office. Check out all the contenders! 

 Big Clash Alert 

Rajinikanth's upcoming movie with TJ Gnanvel is planned to hit the screens on October 10. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. It will be a Pan-India release 

 Vettaiyan 

Suriya has locked the Dussehra date for his epic period drama - Kanguva. The movie is set to release in 10 languages 

  Kanguva

Regarding Tamil releases, Vettaiyan and Kanguva are the two most anticipated movies of 2024. Both are now set to clash on the big weekend 

 Vettaiyan VS Kanguva

The Hindi film Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt as the lead, is also releasing on October 10. The movie is directed by Vasan Bala 

Jigra 

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next release - Deva on October 11. It is a cop action-drama with a strong psychological plot 

Deva 

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer comedy-drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is also locked for release on Dussehra weekend 

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video 

Hollywood movie The Wild Robot is also gearing up for the Dussehra release 

The Wild Robot 

These six releases are set to have a massive clash at the box office. Moreover, a big Telugu release can also be expected on the same day 

Massive Clash 

