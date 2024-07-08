Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
entertainment
july 08, 2024
Movies Clashing on Dussehra 2024
Dussehra 2024 will fall on October 10/11. It is a big weekend for movie releases. Producers are encased on the opportunity and set to clash with each other
Dussehra 2024
Movies from various industries have locked the date. Dussehra 2024 will see a massive clash at the box office. Check out all the contenders!
Big Clash Alert
Rajinikanth's upcoming movie with TJ Gnanvel is planned to hit the screens on October 10. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. It will be a Pan-India release
Vettaiyan
Suriya has locked the Dussehra date for his epic period drama - Kanguva. The movie is set to release in 10 languages
Kanguva
Regarding Tamil releases, Vettaiyan and Kanguva are the two most anticipated movies of 2024. Both are now set to clash on the big weekend
Vettaiyan VS Kanguva
The Hindi film Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt as the lead, is also releasing on October 10. The movie is directed by Vasan Bala
Jigra
Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next release - Deva on October 11. It is a cop action-drama with a strong psychological plot
Deva
Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer comedy-drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is also locked for release on Dussehra weekend
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
Hollywood movie The Wild Robot is also gearing up for the Dussehra release
The Wild Robot
These six releases are set to have a massive clash at the box office. Moreover, a big Telugu release can also be expected on the same day
Massive Clash
