MAR 11, 2023

Movies completing 10 years in 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor's debut film, Aashiqui 2, will complete 10 years this year

Image- Mohit Suri’s Instagram

Aashiqui 2

Image- Bhansali Production’s Instagram

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ram-Leela is a Hindi adaptation of Romeo and Juliet

Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

A movie that defined friendship goals and gave us a cool gang, Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi

Image- Dharma Production’s Instagram

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The movie is set in the 50s, and stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. It is adapted from the book, The Last Leaf

Image- Vikramaditya Motwane ’s Instagram

Lootera

Image- Abhishek Kapoor’s Instagram

Kai Po Che

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut on big screen through Kai Po Che.

Based on the real-life story of Milkha Singh, starring Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh

Image- Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Dhoom 3 became the first movie to earn INR500 crore worldwide. It is a sequel to Dhoom and Dhoom 2 and probably the final installment of the series

Image- Yash Raj Film’s Instagram

Dhoom 3

An unusual love story, based in Mumbai and highlights the Dabbawalas of the city.

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram

The Lunchbox

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, the movie currently stands as the eighteenth-highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide

Image- Rohit Shetty’s Instagram

Chennai Express

Vaani Kapoor made her debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra in this rom-com

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

Shuddh Desi Romance

