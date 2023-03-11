MAR 11, 2023
Movies completing 10 years in 2023
Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor's debut film, Aashiqui 2, will complete 10 years this year
Image- Mohit Suri’s Instagram
Aashiqui 2
Image- Bhansali Production’s Instagram
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ram-Leela is a Hindi adaptation of Romeo and Juliet
Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
A movie that defined friendship goals and gave us a cool gang, Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi
Image- Dharma Production’s Instagram
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
The movie is set in the 50s, and stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. It is adapted from the book, The Last Leaf
Image- Vikramaditya Motwane ’s Instagram
Lootera
Image- Abhishek Kapoor’s Instagram
Kai Po Che
Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut on big screen through Kai Po Che.
Based on the real-life story of Milkha Singh, starring Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh
Image- Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Dhoom 3 became the first movie to earn INR500 crore worldwide. It is a sequel to Dhoom and Dhoom 2 and probably the final installment of the series
Image- Yash Raj Film’s Instagram
Dhoom 3
An unusual love story, based in Mumbai and highlights the Dabbawalas of the city.
Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram
The Lunchbox
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, the movie currently stands as the eighteenth-highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide
Image- Rohit Shetty’s Instagram
Chennai Express
Vaani Kapoor made her debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra in this rom-com
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
Shuddh Desi Romance
