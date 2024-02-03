Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

february 3, 2024

 Movies directed by Siddharth Anand

Known for big canvas action and new-age rom-com films, Siddharth Anand has established himself as one of the most successful filmmakers of today’s time. Check out the list of his directorial movies 

 Siddharth Anand 

Image: Siddharth Anand’s Instagram

Fighter is the latest directorial film of Siddharth Anand. The movie is an aerial action drama starring an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor 

Image source- IMDB

Fighter

War stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It is a blockbuster spy action movie made on a huge canvas with international locations 

Image source- IMDB

War

Marking the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan emerged as the biggest Hindi grosser at the time of its release

Pathaan

Image source- IMDB

It was the Hindi remake of the Hollywood slick action movie, Night And Day. The movie marked the maiden collaboration of Siddharth and Hrithik 

Bang Bang 

Image source- IMDB

It marked the directorial debut of Siddharth Anand. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead 

Salaam Namaste

Image source- IMDB

The trio of Salaam Namaste reunited for Ta Ra Rum Pum in 2007. It was inspired by the films Days of Thunder (1990), Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and The Pursuit of Happyness (both 2006)

Ta Ra Rum Pum

Image source- IMDB

It is a romantic comedy revolving around a young playboy who meets three women at different stages of life and goes on to learn new things about love. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead

Bachna Ae Haseeno 

Image source- IMDB

Marking his reunion with RK, Siddharth Anand brings another romantic comedy-drama in the name of Anjaana Anjani. Priyanka Chopra played the female lead 

Anjaana Anjaani 

Image source- IMDB

 What's Next? 

Image: Siddharth Anand’s Instagram 

Up next, Siddharth Anand is reportedly directing Tiger VS Pathaan under the production banner of YRF 

