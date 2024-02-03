 Movies directed by Siddharth Anand

Known for big canvas action and new-age rom-com films, Siddharth Anand has established himself as one of the most successful filmmakers of today’s time. Check out the list of his directorial movies
Siddharth Anand
Fighter is the latest directorial film of Siddharth Anand. The movie is an aerial action drama starring an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor
Fighter
War stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It is a blockbuster spy action movie made on a huge canvas with international locations
War
Marking the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan emerged as the biggest Hindi grosser at the time of its release
Pathaan
It was the Hindi remake of the Hollywood slick action movie, Night And Day. The movie marked the maiden collaboration of Siddharth and Hrithik
Bang Bang
It marked the directorial debut of Siddharth Anand. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead
Salaam Namaste
The trio of Salaam Namaste reunited for Ta Ra Rum Pum in 2007. It was inspired by the films Days of Thunder (1990), Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and The Pursuit of Happyness (both 2006)
Ta Ra Rum Pum
It is a romantic comedy revolving around a young playboy who meets three women at different stages of life and goes on to learn new things about love. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead
Bachna Ae Haseeno
Marking his reunion with RK, Siddharth Anand brings another romantic comedy-drama in the name of Anjaana Anjani. Priyanka Chopra played the female lead
Anjaana Anjaani
What's Next?
Up next, Siddharth Anand is reportedly directing Tiger VS Pathaan under the production banner of YRF