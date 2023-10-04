Heading 3

Movies exploring mental health issues

Starring Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan in lead roles, the film explores the learning disability called Dyslexia1

Taare Zameen Par

Image: IMDB

Directed by Vijay Lalwani, the film shows Farhan Akhtar's character dealing with schizophrenia, a mental disorder

Karthik Calling Karthik

Image: IMDB

The film stars Kalki Koechlin with her on-screen character battling cerebral palsy. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose

Image: IMDB

Margarita With A Straw

Touted as a coming-of-age rom-com film, Tamasha shows Ranbir Kapoor having borderline personality disorder

Image: IMDB

Tamasha

Hailing from Red Chillies Entertainment, Alia Bhatt starrer explores the complexities of depression and anxiety

Dear Zindagi

Image: IMDB

Barfi

Image: IMDB

The film revolves around Ranbir Kapoor who develops a special bond with Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) diagnosed with autism

My Name Is Khan

Image: IMDB

Directed by Karan Johar, the film has Shah Rukh Khan's character dealing with Asperger's Syndrome, a disorder that leads to difficulty in social interaction

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Image: IMDB

Referred to as one of the most iconic movies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa addresses the dissociative personality disorder which Vidya Balan deals with in the film

Not very specifically, but Guzaarish explores the complexities related to Quadriplegia that often leads to depression and behavioral problems

Guzarish

Image: IMDB

It took into account the retrograde amnesia that Sridevi's character was diagnosed with in the film. Sadma is written & directed by Balu Mahendra 

Sadma

Image: IMDB

