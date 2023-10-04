Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
04 OCTOBER, 2023
Movies exploring mental health issues
Starring Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan in lead roles, the film explores the learning disability called Dyslexia1
Taare Zameen Par
Directed by Vijay Lalwani, the film shows Farhan Akhtar's character dealing with schizophrenia, a mental disorder
Karthik Calling Karthik
The film stars Kalki Koechlin with her on-screen character battling cerebral palsy. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose
Margarita With A Straw
Touted as a coming-of-age rom-com film, Tamasha shows Ranbir Kapoor having borderline personality disorder
Tamasha
Hailing from Red Chillies Entertainment, Alia Bhatt starrer explores the complexities of depression and anxiety
Dear Zindagi
Barfi
The film revolves around Ranbir Kapoor who develops a special bond with Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) diagnosed with autism
My Name Is Khan
Directed by Karan Johar, the film has Shah Rukh Khan's character dealing with Asperger's Syndrome, a disorder that leads to difficulty in social interaction
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Referred to as one of the most iconic movies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa addresses the dissociative personality disorder which Vidya Balan deals with in the film
Not very specifically, but Guzaarish explores the complexities related to Quadriplegia that often leads to depression and behavioral problems
Guzarish
It took into account the retrograde amnesia that Sridevi's character was diagnosed with in the film. Sadma is written & directed by Balu Mahendra
Sadma
