Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

Movies featuring Vijay Deverakonda

A winnable business woman and a happy go lucky guy meet each other

Pellichoopulu 

Image: IMDB 

A short tempered house surgeon gets hooked to drugs when his girlfriend is forced to marry elsewhere

Arjun Reddy 

Image: IMDB 

An innocent lecturer is misunderstood as a pervert and despised by a woman

Image: IMDB 

Geetha Govindam

A hot blooded student union leader falls for a state level cricketer

Dear Comrade 

Image: IMDB 

Nota 

Image: IMDB 

A bachelor who is unaware of the political world is apoointed as CM when his corrupt father retires

A job monger shiva ends up as a taxiwala only to realise that his ride is beyond what anyone could have expected

Taxiwala 

Image: IMDB 

The movie is about a thief who falls in love and this changes his life

Dwaraka 

Image: IMDB 

An amalgamation of four different love stories

World Famous Lover 

Image: IMDB 

The story is about a man who is overly focused on long-term career goals and eventually learns to live life to the fullest

Yevade Subramanyam 

Image: IMDB 

This is an action drama movie starring Vijay Deverakonda, Sreeleela, and Keshav Deepak

VD 12 

Image: IMDB 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here