Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 08, 2023
Movies featuring Vijay Deverakonda
A winnable business woman and a happy go lucky guy meet each other
Pellichoopulu
Image: IMDB
A short tempered house surgeon gets hooked to drugs when his girlfriend is forced to marry elsewhere
Arjun Reddy
Image: IMDB
An innocent lecturer is misunderstood as a pervert and despised by a woman
Image: IMDB
Geetha Govindam
A hot blooded student union leader falls for a state level cricketer
Dear Comrade
Image: IMDB
Nota
Image: IMDB
A bachelor who is unaware of the political world is apoointed as CM when his corrupt father retires
A job monger shiva ends up as a taxiwala only to realise that his ride is beyond what anyone could have expected
Taxiwala
Image: IMDB
The movie is about a thief who falls in love and this changes his life
Dwaraka
Image: IMDB
An amalgamation of four different love stories
World Famous Lover
Image: IMDB
The story is about a man who is overly focused on long-term career goals and eventually learns to live life to the fullest
Yevade Subramanyam
Image: IMDB
This is an action drama movie starring Vijay Deverakonda, Sreeleela, and Keshav Deepak
VD 12
Image: IMDB
