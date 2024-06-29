Movies ft Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini

Satte Pe Satta is a comedy-drama where Big B portrays twins raised in contrasting environments. Hema Malini stars as a nurse whose presence becomes pivotal in transforming the chaotic lives of the brothers and their five unruly siblings
Satte Pe Satta
Directed by Ravi Chopra, the film is a poignant family drama where Big B and Hema Malini play Raj and Pooja, a devoted elderly couple whose lives take a tumultuous turn when their children neglect them
Baghban
Naseeb is a masala entertainer where Amitabh stars as an orphan who rises to become a club owner, with Hema Malini as his love interest
Naseeb
It is a legendary action-drama film that remains a milestone in Indian cinema. Bachchan's portrayal of Jai is iconic, and Hema Malini shines as Basanti who is known for her spirited performance and comic timing
Sholay
Trishul is a gripping drama exploring themes of revenge, family conflict, and corporate intrigue
Trishul
The film is a delightful comedy featuring Big B and Hema Malini in roles that lead them through a series of humorous escapades
Do Aur Do Paanch
It is a multi starrer with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini and Reena Roy playing pivotal roles in it
Andha Kanoon
The iconic pair of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini worked once again in SRK and Preity Zinta starrer Veer-Zaara. The Yash Chopra directorial was a huge hit
Veer-Zara
It is another Family-drama directed by Ravi Chopra. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini were paired opposite each other once again
Baabul
Bbuddhah… Hoga Terra Baap
This is the last movie where Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini worked together. Their chemistry stood out brilliantly