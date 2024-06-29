Heading 3

JUNE 29, 2024

Movies ft Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini


Satte Pe Satta is a comedy-drama where Big B portrays twins raised in contrasting environments. Hema Malini stars as a nurse whose presence becomes pivotal in transforming the chaotic lives of the brothers and their five unruly siblings

Satte Pe Satta 

Directed by Ravi Chopra, the film is a poignant family drama where Big B and Hema Malini play Raj and Pooja, a devoted elderly couple whose lives take a tumultuous turn when their children neglect them

Baghban

Naseeb is a masala entertainer where Amitabh stars as an orphan who rises to become a club owner, with Hema Malini as his love interest

 Naseeb 

It is a legendary action-drama film that remains a milestone in Indian cinema. Bachchan's portrayal of Jai is iconic, and Hema Malini shines as Basanti who is known for her spirited performance and comic timing

 Sholay

Trishul is a gripping drama exploring themes of revenge, family conflict, and corporate intrigue

Trishul

The film is a delightful comedy featuring Big B and Hema Malini in roles that lead them through a series of humorous escapades

Do Aur Do Paanch

It is a multi starrer with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini and Reena Roy playing pivotal roles in it

Andha Kanoon

The iconic pair of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini worked once again in SRK and Preity Zinta starrer Veer-Zaara. The Yash Chopra directorial was a huge hit 

Veer-Zara

It is another Family-drama directed by Ravi Chopra. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini were paired opposite each other once again 

 Baabul

Bbuddhah… Hoga Terra Baap 

This is the last movie where Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini worked together. Their chemistry stood out brilliantly 

