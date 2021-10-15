Bajirao Mastani is the tale of the Maratha general, Peshwa Bajirao, Kashibai and Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone
The Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a portrayal of the legendary Rani Laxmibai period and the film was a box office success
Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is about a Rajput princess who is compelled to marry Mughal Emperor Akbar for political reasons
The 2019 film, Panipat, is based on the historical battle of Panipat, which happened in 1761 between the Maratha empire and the Afghans
Padmaavat is a film about Queen Padmavati, who is happily married to a Rajput monarch, Maharawal Ratan Singh, until a cruel ruler, Alauddin Khalji, wages war on their land due to his obsession with the queen
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, is about a military General of the Maratha Chhatrapati Shivaji who goes out to recapture Kondana Fort for his king and nation after the Mughals attack and conquer it
Mughal-E-Azam is the story of Emperor Akbar's son Saleem, who falls in love with a gorgeous courtesan, Anarkali, but is forbidden by his father to marry her
Asoka starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and it depicts the story of Emperor Asoka of the Maurya dynasty. This film was a commercial success