Movies that Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected June 23, 2021
Queen
Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected the successful female-centric movie, Queen and reportedly had said that she doesn’t want to do anything that’s “not great”
Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela
Kareena rejected Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela as the actor did not find the character of Leela “interesting”
Black
The Begum of Bollywood had even rejected the National Award-winning film, Black
Fashion
She had rejected Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion but did his other directorial Heroine
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Kareena would have made her Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai if she wouldn’t have rejected it
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Sanjay Leela Bansali wanted to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan for the lead character in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam but the actor rejected the movie
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kareena reportedly rejected Kal Ho Na Ho because she wasn’t happy with the remuneration that Karan Johar was offering her and wasn’t sure about Nikhil Advani’s directorial skills
Dil Dhadakne Do
Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do and revealed that it is her loss as she loves Zoya
Chennai Express
Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected director Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express reportedly due to date issues
