Movies that Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected

June 23, 2021

Queen

Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected the successful female-centric movie, Queen and reportedly had said that she doesn’t want to do anything that’s “not great”

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela

Kareena rejected Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela as the actor did not find the character of Leela “interesting”

Black

The Begum of Bollywood had even rejected the National Award-winning film, Black

Fashion

She had rejected Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion but did his other directorial Heroine

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Kareena would have made her Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai if she wouldn’t have rejected it

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bansali wanted to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan for the lead character in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam but the actor rejected the movie

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kareena reportedly rejected Kal Ho Na Ho because she wasn’t happy with the remuneration that Karan Johar was offering her and wasn’t sure about Nikhil Advani’s directorial skills

Dil Dhadakne Do

Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do and revealed that it is her loss as she loves Zoya

Chennai Express

Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected director Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express reportedly due to date issues

