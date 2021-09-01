Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is a love story that captured the spirit of pure Indian culture. The aura of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgn created on-screen magic
Kangana Ranaut is the star of any movie that she works in. Her film, Queen, is a joy to watch from start to finish. This movie teaches you how life is meant to be lived and that one gets to be young only once in their life
PK, this Aamir Khan led film, offers an extremely complex and critical look at religious practices in India, a way that most people can comprehend, and is a masterpiece by Rajkumar Hirani
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani instills in us the notion that we only have one life and that we must live it to the fullest
My name is Khan is a film that addresses the many propaganda that surrounds the issue of bigotry toward a race of people that have nothing to do with the crimes of terrorism
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara teaches us to simply let go and live each day as if it is our last. This movie was a massive hit
Rajkumar Hirani's film, 3 idiots, delivered an important message: Don't chase after success; instead, strive for excellence first, and success will find you, and honestly, we all could relate to it
Barfi, a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, teaches us to follow our hearts, accept shortcomings, and live our lives without regrets
Dear Zindagi is a film that tells you to express your inner conflict, reminds you that life isn't always easy, and encourages you to cry when you want to and laugh when you need to
Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and based on the heroic story of Captain Vikram Batra, is a film that gives goosebumps