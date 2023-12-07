Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 07, 2023
Movies Like The Fault in Our Stars
Charlie, a shy high school freshman, copes with past trauma through letters to an anonymous friend, navigating friendship, love, and self-discovery
Perks of Being a Wallflower
Image: Imdb
Tessa, a terminally ill teenager, embarks on a journey to experience life's joys and love before her time runs out, creating a touching bucket list
Image: Imdb
Now Is Good
Set in World War II, this film explores the forbidden friendship between an 8-year-old German boy and a Jewish boy in a concentration camp, revealing the devastating impact of hatred
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Image: Imdb
Landon, a rebellious high school student, falls in love with Jamie, a quiet minister's daughter, in a heartwarming story of transformation, faith, and enduring love
A Walk to Remember
Image: Imdb
Sutter, a charismatic high school senior, reevaluates his life and priorities after a chance encounter with Aimee, a shy girl, leading to a nuanced exploration of adolescence and personal growth
The Spectacular Now
Image: Imdb
Julia Roberts stars as a caregiver who forms a deep connection with a young man battling cancer, offering a poignant exploration of love, illness, and life's fragility
Dying Young
Image: Imdb
Adam, a young man facing a cancer diagnosis, navigates humor and heartbreak with the support of his best friend in this touching and often humorous exploration of illness and friendship
50/50
Image: Imdb
Tensions arise in a family when a young girl, conceived to be a donor match for her sick sister, seeks legal emancipation to control her own medical decisions
My Sister's Keeper
Image: Imdb
Titanic
Image: Imdb
James Cameron's epic romance unfolds as Jack and Rose, from different social classes, fall in love aboard the Titanic, facing tragedy as the ship meets its infamous fate
After Susie's murder, she observes her family from the afterlife, exploring themes of grief, justice, and healing in this emotionally charged adaptation of Alice Sebold's novel
The Lovely Bones
Image: Imdb
