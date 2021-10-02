Movies on Mahatma Gandhi’s life

Gandhi, directed by Richard Attenborough, is one of the most well-known films on Mahatma Gandhi. The movie depicted Gandhi Ji's beginnings in South Africa and the period when he was involved in the liberation movement
Gandhi My Father, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan in 2007, stars Akshaye Khanna and Darshan Jariwala in key roles. The film focuses on Mahatma Gandhi's strained relationship with his son Hiralal Gandhi. The movie also provides insight into Gandhi's personal life
The 1996 film, The Making of the Mahatma, was directed by Shyam Benegal. It's a war-like narrative about discoveries of truth that offer humanity a different weapon to fight for liberty
Gandhi to Hitler, directed by Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, is one of the popular films. The movie depicts Adolph Hitler trying to help India win independence from British domination, while Mahatma Gandhi writes letters to Hitler pleading pleading with him to halt the carnage
Sardar is a historical drama film about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that was released in 1994. This movie depicted Patel's alliance with Gandhi ji to achieve freedom. The film was directed by Ketan Mehta
The 2000 film, Hey Ram, was directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie is based on the partition of India and the execution of Mahatma Gandhi
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara stars Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles. In the film, Anupam plays retired Hindi professor Uttam Chaudhary, who thinks he was wrongfully convicted of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi. Kher’s impressive performance received critical acclaim
Jabbar Patel directed the film, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Gandhi has been shown in both positive and negative light. This movie, released in 2000, was highly well-received by the public
Lage Raho Munna Bhai, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan, was released in 2006. The film is based on Mahatma Gandhi's qualities and beliefs, and it was a blockbuster