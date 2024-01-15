Heading 3

Movies on Bad boy and Good girl romance

In this Gil Junger movie, Cameron wants to date Bianca but to do so he has to pay a bad boy to win her older sister over

10 Things I hate about you

This movie follows a high school boy who experiences a life-changing moment when he meets a nice girl

The Spectacular Now

The lives of two North Carolina teens are brought together when they have to perform community service

A walk to remember

In this film, an innocent literature girl falls in love with a handsome and tormented billionaire 

Fifty shades of grey

This love story revolves around a privileged girl who falls in love with a handsome boy, but their families try to keep them apart

Endless love

Based on Anna Tod's novel, this movie is about a young woman who falls in love with a guy hiding mysterious secrets

After

Directed by Richard LaGravenese, this movie tells the love story of Ethan Wate and Lena Duchannes, who face challenges with their respective families 

Beautiful Creatures

This movie is about a high school boy who makes a bet to turn an unattractive girl into the prom queen

She’s all that

In this film, Natalie, the head of curriculum activities, gets paired with Keith, a completely opposite lab partner

Keith

Dirty Dancing

The plot of this movie revolves around the relationship between Johnny and Baby set against the backdrop of a summer resort

