Movies on Bad boy and Good girl romance

In this Gil Junger movie, Cameron wants to date Bianca but to do so he has to pay a bad boy to win her older sister over
10 Things I hate about you
This movie follows a high school boy who experiences a life-changing moment when he meets a nice girl
The Spectacular Now
The lives of two North Carolina teens are brought together when they have to perform community service
A walk to remember
In this film, an innocent literature girl falls in love with a handsome and tormented billionaire
Fifty shades of grey
This love story revolves around a privileged girl who falls in love with a handsome boy, but their families try to keep them apart
Endless love
Based on Anna Tod's novel, this movie is about a young woman who falls in love with a guy hiding mysterious secrets
After
Directed by Richard LaGravenese, this movie tells the love story of Ethan Wate and Lena Duchannes, who face challenges with their respective families
Beautiful Creatures
This movie is about a high school boy who makes a bet to turn an unattractive girl into the prom queen
She’s all that
In this film, Natalie, the head of curriculum activities, gets paired with Keith, a completely opposite lab partner
Keith
Dirty Dancing
The plot of this movie revolves around the relationship between Johnny and Baby set against the backdrop of a summer resort
