Jiya Surana

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Movies on Indian education system

There have been many movies on the education system of India, but very few have been relevant and left an impact

Education system 

Image: IMDB

Here's a list of movies that shed light on the Indian education system 

Image: IMDB

Must watch movies 

It critiques the stressful Indian education system through the journey of three friends at an engineering college. It highlights the pressure to conform and the impact of societal expectations on individual creativity

Image: IMDB

3 Idiots 

It addresses the competition & academic pressure placed on students. Through a blend of humor and emotion, it emphasizes the importance of enjoying the journey rather than fixating on academic achievements

Chhichhore 

Image: IMDB

It critiques the system by following a dyslexic child, Ishaan, and underscoring the struggles of unconventional learners. It advocates for a more compassionate and inclusive approach, valuing each child's unique talents

Taare Zameen par

Image: IMDB

Inspired by true events, 12th Fail talked about how one's dedication, honesty & strong will can be stepping stones to clearing the toughest exam in the country and not the means to it

12th Fail 

Image: IMDB

The film humorously portrays a couple's quest to navigate the challenges of the Indian education system and secure elite school admission for their daughter, highlighting disparities in the process

Hindi Medium 

Image: IMDB

It depicts mathematician Anand Kumar's mission to provide underprivileged students with quality education, breaking socio-economic barriers and emphasizing the transformative impact of equal opportunities

Super 30 

Image: IMDB

Nil Battey Sannata sheds light on the challenges within the Indian education system through the story of a mother who returns to school in order to encourage her daughter to pursue academic success

Nil Battey Sannata

Image: IMDB

I Am Kalam 

Image: IMDB

It tells the story of an impoverished boy named Chhotu, inspired by India's former President APJ Abdul Kalam. It underscores the transformative power of education in breaking the cycle of poverty and societal constraints

