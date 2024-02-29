Heading 3
Movies produced by Aamir Khan
Lagaan marked the beginning of Aamir Khan as a Producer. The movie set in the colonial period is yet the only Indian movie to secure a nomination at the Oscars in the 21st century
Lagaan
Taare Zameen Par not only marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan, but it was also bankrolled by his production house
Taare Zameen Par
Marking the Bollywood debut of Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was produced by Aamir Khan
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
Set in rural settings, Peepli Live is a satirical black comedy exploring the subjects of a farmer’s suicide and the response of media and political bodies toward it
Peepli Live
It was directed by Kiran Rao. The movie explores themes of loneliness, longing, and the search for human connection in a bustling metropolis
Dhobi Ghat
It is a comedy-drama directed by Abhinay Deo. The movie stars Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Vir Das in lead roles. It was produced by Aamir Khan
Delhi Belly
The mind-bending Investigative drama stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. It was produced by Aamir Khan himself
Talaash
One of the most successful movies in Indian Cinema, Dangal is a sports biographical drama. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it was produced by Aamir Khan
Dangal
Starring Zaira Wasim in the lead, the Advait Chandan directorial was bankrolled under Aamir Khan's production. He had also made a cameo in the movie
Secret Superstar
The Indian adaptation of Forest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, didn't work well at the box office but definitely made an impact on hardcore Aamir Khan fans. It was produced by the actor himself
Laal Singh Chaddha
Up next, the actor is gearing up for the release of Laapata Ladies this weekend. The movie is directed by Kiran Rao while it is produced under Aamir Khan Productions
Laapata Ladies
