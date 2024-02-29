Heading 3

Movies produced by Aamir Khan 

Lagaan marked the beginning of Aamir Khan as a Producer. The movie set in the colonial period is yet the only Indian movie to secure a nomination at the Oscars in the 21st century 

Lagaan 

Taare Zameen Par not only marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan, but it was also bankrolled by his production house 

Taare Zameen Par 

Marking the Bollywood debut of Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was produced by Aamir Khan 

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na 

Set in rural settings, Peepli Live is a satirical black comedy exploring the subjects of a farmer’s suicide and the response of media and political bodies toward it 

Peepli Live 

It was directed by Kiran Rao. The movie explores themes of loneliness, longing, and the search for human connection in a bustling metropolis

Dhobi Ghat 

It is a comedy-drama directed by Abhinay Deo. The movie stars Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Vir Das in lead roles. It was produced by Aamir Khan 

Delhi Belly 

The mind-bending Investigative drama stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. It was produced by Aamir Khan himself

Talaash 

One of the most successful movies in Indian Cinema, Dangal is a sports biographical drama. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it was produced by Aamir Khan 

Dangal 

Starring Zaira Wasim in the lead, the Advait Chandan directorial was bankrolled under Aamir Khan's production. He had also made a cameo in the movie

Secret Superstar 

The Indian adaptation of Forest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, didn't work well at the box office but definitely made an impact on hardcore Aamir Khan fans. It was produced by the actor himself 

 Laal Singh Chaddha 

Up next, the actor is gearing up for the release of Laapata Ladies this weekend. The movie is directed by Kiran Rao while it is produced under Aamir Khan Productions

Laapata Ladies 

