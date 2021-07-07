Movies rejected by Anushka Sharma July 07, 2021
3 Idiots
Rajkumar Hirani’s classic, 3 Idiots, is a very successful movie in the Bollywood industry and Anushka Sharma was initially considered to play the female lead character in the movie
After Anushka Sharma rejected the role for unknown reasons, an experienced actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan was cast to play the character of Priya
Ki & Ka
Ki & Ka made the headlines for its unique concept and Anushka Sharma was the first person approached to play the lead character opposite Arjun Kapoor in the movie
But, Anushka Sharma rejected the movie and the part went to Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose convincing performance made the movie a commercial success
Tamasha
Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha is one of his most popular and critically acclaimed movies for which Anushka Sharma was initially cast to play the lead character
Anushka Sharma rejected the movie as she was “not happy” with the story and it then went to Deepika Padukone
Baar Baar Dekho
Siddharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho was initially offered to Anushka Sharma as the makers of the movie thought that they would make a “great on-screen pair”
But, Anushka Sharma could not come on-board with the movie and the lead character was then offered to Katrina Kaif
2 States
2 States is an all-time-favourite and classic movie for which Anushka Sharma was the first choice to play the lead character
Anushka rejected the movie as she “didn’t find the script gripping” and then Alia Bhatt was cast to play the lead character
