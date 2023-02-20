FEB 20, 2023
Movies rejected by Anushka Shetty
Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is one of the most sought after stars in the South. She has rejected several big films for some or other reasons
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Passing big opportunities
Image: IMDb
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was one of the most talked about movies of 2022, and the makers have already announced the sequel for the period action drama
Ponniyin Selvan
It might be interesting to know that the actress reportedly passed on the role in Mani Ratnam's directorial. The character was later essayed by Trisha
Image: IMDb
A missed opportunity
Did you know Anushka Shetty was the first choice for Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiyaan
Image: IMDb
Kochadaiyaan
The diva had to say no to Soundarya Rajinikanth's directorial because of her prior work commitments
Image: IMDb
Co-starring with Rajinikanth
Image: IMDb
Naarappa
If the reports are to be believed, Shriya Saran wasn't the initial choice for the Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran
Image: IMDb
Prior commitments
After Shriya Saran said no to the role it went to Anushka Shetty, who could not find the dates as she was working on Nishabdham at the time
Anushka Shetty's fantasy horror drama, Arundhati, made under the direction of Kodi Ramakrishna bagged several accolades
Image: IMDb
Arundhati 2
The rumor mills claimed that Anushka Shetty was also approached by the makers for the sequel, Arundhati 2. However, she turned down the project and took a break from work after Nishabdham
Image: IMDb
A successful franchise
If the reports are to be believed, there are several other movies rejected by the Size Zero actress
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
And the list goes on
