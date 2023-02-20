FEB 20, 2023

Heading 3

Movies rejected by Anushka Shetty

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is one of the most sought after stars in the South. She has rejected several big films for some or other reasons

Passing big opportunities

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was one of the most talked about movies of 2022, and the makers have already announced the sequel for the period action drama

Ponniyin Selvan

It might be interesting to know that the actress reportedly passed on the role in Mani Ratnam's directorial. The character was later essayed by Trisha

A missed opportunity

Did you know Anushka Shetty was the first choice for Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiyaan

Kochadaiyaan

The diva had to say no to Soundarya Rajinikanth's directorial because of her prior work commitments

Co-starring with Rajinikanth

Naarappa

If the reports are to be believed, Shriya Saran wasn't the initial choice for the Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran

Prior commitments

After Shriya Saran said no to the role it went to Anushka Shetty, who could not find the dates as she was working on Nishabdham at the time

Anushka Shetty's fantasy horror drama, Arundhati, made under the direction of Kodi Ramakrishna bagged several accolades

Arundhati 2

The rumor mills claimed that Anushka Shetty was also approached by the makers for the sequel, Arundhati 2. However, she turned down the project and took a break from work after Nishabdham

A successful franchise

If the reports are to be believed, there are several other movies rejected by the Size Zero actress

And the list goes on

