Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

Movies rejected by Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is making waves for his 58th birthday. The actor is soon heading for his next release

Shah Rukh Khan

Images: IMDb 

Shah Rukh is teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in Dunki, although, he had earlier rejected two blockbuster movies directed by Hirani

Dunki

Images: IMDb 

Here is the list of those movies which were first offered to SRK but he rejected them and the movies turned out to be blockbuster 

 Rejected Movies

Images: IMDb 

SRK himself revealed in an event that he was offered the role of Munna Bhai in Rajkumar Hirani's debut film but he couldn't do it due to date issues

 Munna Bhai MBBS

Images: IMDb 

In a public platform, Shah Rukh Khan called himself the fourth idiot for not doing Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots

3 Idiots

Images: IMDb 

Shah Rukh Khan revealed in an interview that he was doing Robot with Shankar but backed out due to creative differences and Shankar's style of filmmaking

Robot

Images: IMDb 

hah Rukh Khan has to let go of Ek Tha Tiger because of his tight shooting schedule. Later, Salman Khan did the role and it turned out to a big blockbuster 

 Ek Tha Tiger 

Images: IMDb 

Reportedly, Ashutosh Gowarikar had first approached Shah Rukh Khan for the titular role of Bhuvan in Lagaan but he rejected it citing date issues

 Lagaan

Images: IMDb 

 Padmaavat

Images: IMDb 

The role of Alauddin Khilji was first offered by SRK. The actor indirectly revealed in an interview that he has tendency of making an evil character likable that's why he said no to the film

SRK revealed that he rejected Slumdog Millionaire as his character was very mean and deceitful. He was offered the role of Anil Kapoor who hosts a game show in the Oscar winner movie

Slumdog Millionaire

Images: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here