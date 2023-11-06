Heading 3
Movies rejected by Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is making waves for his 58th birthday. The actor is soon heading for his next release
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh is teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in Dunki, although, he had earlier rejected two blockbuster movies directed by Hirani
Dunki
Here is the list of those movies which were first offered to SRK but he rejected them and the movies turned out to be blockbuster
Rejected Movies
SRK himself revealed in an event that he was offered the role of Munna Bhai in Rajkumar Hirani's debut film but he couldn't do it due to date issues
Munna Bhai MBBS
In a public platform, Shah Rukh Khan called himself the fourth idiot for not doing Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots
3 Idiots
Shah Rukh Khan revealed in an interview that he was doing Robot with Shankar but backed out due to creative differences and Shankar's style of filmmaking
Robot
hah Rukh Khan has to let go of Ek Tha Tiger because of his tight shooting schedule. Later, Salman Khan did the role and it turned out to a big blockbuster
Ek Tha Tiger
Reportedly, Ashutosh Gowarikar had first approached Shah Rukh Khan for the titular role of Bhuvan in Lagaan but he rejected it citing date issues
Lagaan
Padmaavat
The role of Alauddin Khilji was first offered by SRK. The actor indirectly revealed in an interview that he has tendency of making an evil character likable that's why he said no to the film
SRK revealed that he rejected Slumdog Millionaire as his character was very mean and deceitful. He was offered the role of Anil Kapoor who hosts a game show in the Oscar winner movie
Slumdog Millionaire
