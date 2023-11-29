Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 29, 2023

Movies releasing in December 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited gangster drama, Animal is releasing in theaters on December 1st 

Animal

Video: Animal The Film's Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal's film with Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is releasing in cinemas on December 1st

Video: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram 

 Sam Bahadur

Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer Pan-India film, Hi Nanna is all set to release in theaters on December 7th

 Hi Nanna

Image: Nani's Instagram 

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming series The Archies is set to stream on Netflix on December 7th 

The Archies 

Video: Zoya Akhtar's Instagram 

Manoj Bajpayee teams up with Devashish Makhija for Joram. The movie is releasing on December 8th 

 Joram

Image: Imdb

The musical-fantasy film starring Timothee Chalamet is releasing in cinemas on December 8th

Wonka

Image: Imdb

Telugu film, Extraordinary Man starring Nithiin and Sreeleela is releasing in cinemas on December 8th

Extraordinary Man

Image: Imdb

Much-awaited Hollywood film Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is debuting in theaters on December 21st

 Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Image: Imdb

Dunki

Image: Imdb

Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year, Dunki is coming in cinemas on December 21st 

Prabhas’ maiden project with Prashanth Neel, Salaar, is debuting in theaters on December 22nd 

Salaar

Image: Imdb

