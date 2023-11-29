Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 29, 2023
Movies releasing in December 2023
Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited gangster drama, Animal is releasing in theaters on December 1st
Animal
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal's film with Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is releasing in cinemas on December 1st
Video: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Sam Bahadur
Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer Pan-India film, Hi Nanna is all set to release in theaters on December 7th
Hi Nanna
Image: Nani's Instagram
Zoya Akhtar's upcoming series The Archies is set to stream on Netflix on December 7th
The Archies
Video: Zoya Akhtar's Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee teams up with Devashish Makhija for Joram. The movie is releasing on December 8th
Joram
Image: Imdb
The musical-fantasy film starring Timothee Chalamet is releasing in cinemas on December 8th
Wonka
Image: Imdb
Telugu film, Extraordinary Man starring Nithiin and Sreeleela is releasing in cinemas on December 8th
Extraordinary Man
Image: Imdb
Much-awaited Hollywood film Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is debuting in theaters on December 21st
Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom
Image: Imdb
Dunki
Image: Imdb
Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year, Dunki is coming in cinemas on December 21st
Prabhas’ maiden project with Prashanth Neel, Salaar, is debuting in theaters on December 22nd
Salaar
Image: Imdb
