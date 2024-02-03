Heading 3

february 3, 2024

Movies Releasing in February 2024

Critically acclaimed Hollywood movie Anatomy of a Fall will be released in cinemas on February 2. It is a riveting courtroom drama 

Anatomy of a Fall

Image source- IMDB

Bhumi Pednekar’s hard-hitting crime thriller, Bhakshak, will stream directly on Netflix on February 9. It is produced by Red Chillies Production 

Image source- IMDB

Bhakshak

It is probably the most exciting movie of the month. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are coming with an unusual love story in cinemas on February 9

Image source- IMDB

 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 

Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam is a Tamil film starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant. Superstar Rajinikanth is also making a cameo in the movie. Arriving in cinemas on February 9 

Lal Salaam 

Image source- IMDB

It is a revenge drama starring Late Satish Kaushik, Anup Soni, and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. Arriving in cinemas on February 9

Mirg

Image source- IMDB

Dakota Johnson’s superhero movie based on Marvel Comics is releasing in cinemas on February 16 

Madame Web 

Image source- IMDB

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer action movie on the backdrop of the Indian Air Force is releasing in cinemas on Feb 16 

Operation Valentine 

Image source- IMDB

Marking the acting debut of Singer Guru Randhawa, this film is a family entertainer. Arriving on February 16 in cinemas, it also stars Sai Manjrekar and Anupam Kher

 Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye

Image source- IMDB

Yami Gautam's Political action drama inspired by true events, Article 370, is releasing in cinemas on February 23 

Article 370 

Image source- IMDB

Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jeeyega 

Image source- IMDB

Vidyut Jammwal’s next movie is a sports action drama. Arriving in cinemas on February 23, it also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson 

