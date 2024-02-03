Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
february 3, 2024
Movies Releasing in February 2024
Critically acclaimed Hollywood movie Anatomy of a Fall will be released in cinemas on February 2. It is a riveting courtroom drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Bhumi Pednekar’s hard-hitting crime thriller, Bhakshak, will stream directly on Netflix on February 9. It is produced by Red Chillies Production
Bhakshak
It is probably the most exciting movie of the month. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are coming with an unusual love story in cinemas on February 9
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam is a Tamil film starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant. Superstar Rajinikanth is also making a cameo in the movie. Arriving in cinemas on February 9
Lal Salaam
It is a revenge drama starring Late Satish Kaushik, Anup Soni, and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. Arriving in cinemas on February 9
Mirg
Dakota Johnson’s superhero movie based on Marvel Comics is releasing in cinemas on February 16
Madame Web
Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer action movie on the backdrop of the Indian Air Force is releasing in cinemas on Feb 16
Operation Valentine
Marking the acting debut of Singer Guru Randhawa, this film is a family entertainer. Arriving on February 16 in cinemas, it also stars Sai Manjrekar and Anupam Kher
Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye
Yami Gautam's Political action drama inspired by true events, Article 370, is releasing in cinemas on February 23
Article 370
Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jeeyega
Vidyut Jammwal’s next movie is a sports action drama. Arriving in cinemas on February 23, it also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson
