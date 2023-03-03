MAR 03, 2023
Movies releasing in March
2023 has seen the release of great movies like Pathaan and Shehzada. But March has much more to offer
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Jan, Feb hits
Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram
From Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, the month is scheduled for a select number of Bollywood movies
March Mania
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore makes her acting comeback alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Rahul Chittella’s Gulmohar. It released on 3rd March on Disney+Hotstar
Source: Manoj Bajpayee Instagram
Gulmohar
Have Holi fun with this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film will get a theatrical release on 7th March
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Source: Aksha Pardasany Instagram
Shubh Nikah
Shubh Nikah is a family drama starring Aksha Pardasany and Rohit Vikkram which is set to release on 10th March
Kapil Sharma is coming back to cinemas after 6 years with Zwigato where he plays a lower middle class food delivery boy. Zwigato will be out in the cinemas on the 17th of March
Source: Kapil Sharma Instagram
Zwigato
It tells the real life story of a mother’s battle against the state of Norway for the custody of her children. Rani Mukerji is set to play the lead and the film will release on 17th March in theatres
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway
Starring Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a drama-thriller which will have a Netflix release on 24th March
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Bheed is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is set around the lockdown of 2020. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Pankaj Kapur, this movie will get a theatrical release on 24th March
Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Bheed
Bholaa is the Hindi film adaptation of Tamil hit Kaithi. With Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Sanjay Mishra, Bholaa will release on the 30th of March
Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Bholaa
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.