Arjun Gupta

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 03, 2023

Movies releasing in March

2023 has seen the release of great movies like Pathaan and Shehzada. But March has much more to offer

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Jan, Feb hits

Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram


From Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, the month is scheduled for a select number of Bollywood movies

March Mania


Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore makes her acting comeback alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Rahul Chittella’s Gulmohar. It released on 3rd March on Disney+Hotstar

Source: Manoj Bajpayee Instagram

Gulmohar

Have Holi fun with this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film will get a theatrical release on 7th March

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Source: Aksha Pardasany Instagram

Shubh Nikah

Shubh Nikah is a family drama starring Aksha Pardasany and Rohit Vikkram which is set to release on 10th March

Kapil Sharma is coming back to cinemas after 6 years with Zwigato where he plays a lower middle class food delivery boy. Zwigato will be out in the cinemas on the 17th of March

Source: Kapil Sharma Instagram

Zwigato


It tells the real life story of a mother’s battle against the state of Norway for the custody of her children. Rani Mukerji is set to play the lead and the film will release on 17th March in theatres

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Starring Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a drama-thriller which will have a Netflix release on 24th March

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Bheed is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is set around the lockdown of 2020. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Pankaj Kapur, this movie will get a theatrical release on 24th March

Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Bheed

Bholaa is the Hindi film adaptation of Tamil hit Kaithi. With Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Sanjay Mishra, Bholaa will release on the 30th of March

Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Bholaa

