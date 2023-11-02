Heading 3

NOVEMBER 02, 2023

Movies releasing in November 2023

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's The Ladykiller is releasing in theaters on November 3

The Ladykiller

Image: IMDb

Raj Kundra's acting debut UT 69 is all set to release in cinemas on November 3. Interestingly, the film is about one of the controversial Chapter of his life

 UT69

Image: IMDb

Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire starrer Three Of Us is a critically acclaimed drama. It is releasing in cinemas on November 3

Three of Us

Image: IMDb

The family comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur is releasing in cinemas on November 3

Aankh Micholi

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan's biggest film Tiger 3 is all set to storm at the box office on November 12 

Tiger 3

Image: IMDb

Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming directorial film Jigarthanda Double X is releasing on November 10 in cinemas

 Jigarthanda DoubleX

Image: IMDb

MCU is bringing The Marvels in India on November 10 in selected theaters

The Marvels

Image: IMDb

Tara Sutaria's first film as a lead, Apurva is releasing on November 15 in cinemas

 Apurva

Image: IMDb

On November 17, Khichdi-2 will continue the Bollywood journey with a comedy movie directed by Aatish Kapadia 

 Khichdi 2

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is making her debut with Farrey. The movie is releasing in cinemas on November 24

Farrey

Image: IMDb

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Napoleon is coming to theaters on November 22. It is based on the life of Napoleon Bonaparte

Napoleon

Image: IMDb

