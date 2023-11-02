Heading 3
Movies releasing in November 2023
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's The Ladykiller is releasing in theaters on November 3
The Ladykiller
Raj Kundra's acting debut UT 69 is all set to release in cinemas on November 3. Interestingly, the film is about one of the controversial Chapter of his life
UT69
Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire starrer Three Of Us is a critically acclaimed drama. It is releasing in cinemas on November 3
Three of Us
The family comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur is releasing in cinemas on November 3
Aankh Micholi
Salman Khan's biggest film Tiger 3 is all set to storm at the box office on November 12
Tiger 3
Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming directorial film Jigarthanda Double X is releasing on November 10 in cinemas
Jigarthanda DoubleX
MCU is bringing The Marvels in India on November 10 in selected theaters
The Marvels
Tara Sutaria's first film as a lead, Apurva is releasing on November 15 in cinemas
Apurva
On November 17, Khichdi-2 will continue the Bollywood journey with a comedy movie directed by Aatish Kapadia
Khichdi 2
Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is making her debut with Farrey. The movie is releasing in cinemas on November 24
Farrey
Joaquin Phoenix starrer Napoleon is coming to theaters on November 22. It is based on the life of Napoleon Bonaparte
Napoleon
