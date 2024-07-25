Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JULY 25, 2024

Movies releasing on Independence Day 2024 


Akshay Kumar is next gearing up for the release of his comedy-entertainer, Khel Khel Mein. It is helmed by Mudassar Aziz

 Khel Khel Mein 

Image: IMDb

John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa is releasing on August 15. The action-thriller is directed by Nikhil Dwivedi

Image: IMDb

 Vedaa

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is coming on Independence Day. The much-awaited movie is carrying a strong buzz 

Image: IMDb

Stree 2

Chiyaan Vikram is coming with Thangalaan. The Pa Ranjith starrer Tamil movie is set to release in Hindi too 

 Thangalaan

Image: IMDb

Ravi Teja is coming with a mass action entertainer titled Mr. Bachchan on August 15

Mr. Bachchan 

Image: IMDb

Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt starrer Double Ismart is also coming on the same weekend 

 Double Ismart

Image: IMDb

Prashant starrer Andhagan is the official Tamil remake of Hindi film, Andhadhun. The movie is releasing on August 15 

Andhagan: The Pianist 

Image: IMDb

Nivetha Thomas starrer Comedy-drama 35 is releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam 

 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu

Image: IMDb

It is a family comedy directed by Carlos Saldanha. The movie is also releasing on August 15 

 Harold and The Purple Crayon

Image: IMDb

 Alien: Romulus 

Image: IMDb

This much-anticipated sci-fi flick is also releasing on the same weekend 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here