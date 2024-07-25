Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JULY 25, 2024
Movies releasing on Independence Day 2024
Akshay Kumar is next gearing up for the release of his comedy-entertainer, Khel Khel Mein. It is helmed by Mudassar Aziz
Khel Khel Mein
John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa is releasing on August 15. The action-thriller is directed by Nikhil Dwivedi
Vedaa
Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is coming on Independence Day. The much-awaited movie is carrying a strong buzz
Stree 2
Chiyaan Vikram is coming with Thangalaan. The Pa Ranjith starrer Tamil movie is set to release in Hindi too
Thangalaan
Ravi Teja is coming with a mass action entertainer titled Mr. Bachchan on August 15
Mr. Bachchan
Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt starrer Double Ismart is also coming on the same weekend
Double Ismart
Prashant starrer Andhagan is the official Tamil remake of Hindi film, Andhadhun. The movie is releasing on August 15
Andhagan: The Pianist
Nivetha Thomas starrer Comedy-drama 35 is releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam
35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu
It is a family comedy directed by Carlos Saldanha. The movie is also releasing on August 15
Harold and The Purple Crayon
Alien: Romulus
This much-anticipated sci-fi flick is also releasing on the same weekend
