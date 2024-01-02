Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 02, 2023

Movies releasing on Sankranti 2024

Siva Karthikeyan's much-awaited film, Ayalaan is finally releasing in cinemas on the occasion of Sankranti/Pongal in January 2024

Ayalaan 

Image: IMDb

Dhanush's big-budget Pan-India film, Captain Miller, is heading for a 12 Jan 2024 release. The movie also stars Shivarajkumar and Priyanka Mohan 

Image: IMDb

 Captain Miller 

Ravi Teja's Eagle is also announced to release on the occasion of Sankranti/Pongal 2024 

Eagle 

Image: IMDb

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his next mass-action entertainer, Guntur Kaaram, on 12 January

Guntur Kaaram 

Image: IMDb

Teja Sajja's upcoming movie, Hanu Man, directed by Prashant Verma, is gearing up for release on 12 January

Hanu Man 

Image: IMDb

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's next directorial, Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal, is heading for the grand release on January 12. Rajinikanth is making a cameo in the movie

Lal Salaam

Image: IMDb

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer romantic-thriller Merry Christmas has locked its release date - 12 January 2024 

Merry Christmas 

Image: IMDb

Nagarjuna's upcoming mass-action entertainers, Naa Sami Ranga is also gearing up for the festive release this January 

Naa Sami Ranga

Image: IMDb

Saindhav 

Image: IMDb

Starring Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, Saindhav is announced to release on Sankranti/Pongal 2024

Arun Vijay and Amy Jackson starrer Telugu action film, Mission Chapter 1: Fearless Journey is slated for Pongal release

Mission Chapter 1

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here