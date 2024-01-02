Heading 3
Movies releasing on Sankranti 2024
Siva Karthikeyan's much-awaited film, Ayalaan is finally releasing in cinemas on the occasion of Sankranti/Pongal in January 2024
Ayalaan
Image: IMDb
Dhanush's big-budget Pan-India film, Captain Miller, is heading for a 12 Jan 2024 release. The movie also stars Shivarajkumar and Priyanka Mohan
Image: IMDb
Captain Miller
Ravi Teja's Eagle is also announced to release on the occasion of Sankranti/Pongal 2024
Eagle
Image: IMDb
Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his next mass-action entertainer, Guntur Kaaram, on 12 January
Guntur Kaaram
Image: IMDb
Teja Sajja's upcoming movie, Hanu Man, directed by Prashant Verma, is gearing up for release on 12 January
Hanu Man
Image: IMDb
Aishwarya Rajinikanth's next directorial, Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal, is heading for the grand release on January 12. Rajinikanth is making a cameo in the movie
Lal Salaam
Image: IMDb
Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer romantic-thriller Merry Christmas has locked its release date - 12 January 2024
Merry Christmas
Image: IMDb
Nagarjuna's upcoming mass-action entertainers, Naa Sami Ranga is also gearing up for the festive release this January
Naa Sami Ranga
Image: IMDb
Saindhav
Image: IMDb
Starring Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, Saindhav is announced to release on Sankranti/Pongal 2024
Arun Vijay and Amy Jackson starrer Telugu action film, Mission Chapter 1: Fearless Journey is slated for Pongal release
Mission Chapter 1
Image: IMDb
