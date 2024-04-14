Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 14, 2024
Movies Shot in International locations
A major part of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic movie, DDLJ, was shot in Switzerland
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Image source- YRF
Hrithik Roshan's popular movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was shot in multiple global locations, including Spain, Barcelona, and various parts of the United Kingdom
Image source- IMDB
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Salman Khan's blockbuster action movie Tiger Zinda Hai, was shot in Austria. The famous cities of Vienna, Salzburg, and Graz can be seen in many of the scenes
Image source- YRF
Tiger Zinda Hai
Touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films of its time, ‘Fanaa’ was majorly shot in the Tatra Mountains in Southern Poland
Fanaa
Image source- YRF
Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho was set in New York City. It was majorly shot in New York and Toronto
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Image source- YRF
The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ has been shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lisbon and Budapest
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Image source- IMDB
It had many shooting locations, and some of them are in the beautiful countries of Europe, such as Porto in Portugal, the Arctic Circle in Finland, and Positano Beach in Amalfi Coast, Italy
War
Image source- YRF
Dhoom 3, featuring Aamir Khan, was shot in Chicago. It was a big hit at the box office
Dhoom 3
Image source- YRF
Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha was shot in multiple locations, including Tokyo and Corsica
Tamasha
Image source- IMDB
Kick
Image source- IMDB
Salman Khan's Kick was a big hit at the box office. A major part of Kick was shot in Poland
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.