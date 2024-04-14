Heading 3

april 14, 2024

Movies Shot in International locations 


A major part of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic movie, DDLJ, was shot in Switzerland 

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 

Image source- YRF

Hrithik Roshan's popular movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was shot in multiple global locations, including Spain, Barcelona, and various parts of the United Kingdom 

Image source- IMDB

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

Salman Khan's blockbuster action movie Tiger Zinda Hai, was shot in Austria. The famous cities of Vienna, Salzburg, and Graz can be seen in many of the scenes

Image source- YRF

 Tiger Zinda Hai 

Touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films of its time, ‘Fanaa’ was majorly shot in the Tatra Mountains in Southern Poland 

Fanaa 

Image source- YRF

Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho was set in New York City. It was majorly shot in New York and Toronto 

 Kal Ho Naa Ho 

Image source- YRF

The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ has been shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lisbon and Budapest

Jab Harry Met Sejal 

Image source- IMDB

It had many shooting locations, and some of them are in the beautiful countries of Europe, such as Porto in Portugal, the Arctic Circle in Finland, and Positano Beach in Amalfi Coast, Italy 

War 

Image source- YRF 

Dhoom 3, featuring Aamir Khan, was shot in Chicago. It was a big hit at the box office 

Dhoom 3 

Image source- YRF

Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha was shot in multiple locations, including Tokyo and Corsica 

Tamasha 

Image source- IMDB

Kick 

Image source- IMDB

Salman Khan's Kick was a big hit at the box office. A major part of Kick was shot in Poland 

